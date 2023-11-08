Martti Ahtisaari | This is how President Ahtisaari’s funeral is proceeding – the graphic shows the route of the funeral procession

President Martti Ahtisaari’s funeral will be held in Helsinki on Friday, November 10. The funeral procession passes through the city center in the afternoon.

October 16 dead president Martti Ahtisaaren the funeral will take place in Helsinki on St. Martin’s Day, Friday, November 10.

On the day of the funeral, the whole country has a mourning flag that starts at 8 o’clock in the afternoon. When the blessing ceremony ends at 2:30 p.m., the tickets will be raised to full capacity. Flagging ends at 20:00 in full darkness.

Helsinki Cathedral on the edge of Senate Square.

Blessing ceremony will be held in Helsinki Cathedral at 1 p.m. Before that, from 9 to 11 a.m., floral greetings will be brought to the church. Relatives count their floral greetings first. After that, the president, former presidents, the parliament and the government give their greetings.

Citizens also have the opportunity to participate in the blessing ceremony. However, space is limited. There are 1,300 seats in the church, and more than 800 guests have been invited.

Most of the guests have been invited according to protocol. About 60 international invitations have been sent. For example, the King of Sweden Kaarle Kustaa will arrive on Friday for the funeral, said Hufvudstadsbladet.

Those entering the church are subject to a security check. People are asked to leave bags, backpacks and umbrellas at home. Photography in the church is prohibited.

Before at the beginning of the blessing ceremony, the knights bring the badges of honor to the casket. They choose the three most valuable Finnish medals awarded to Ahtisaari. They are probably the same as President Koivisto’s.

In the church, the president of the republic, former presidents, speakers, the government council, the judiciary and orders of knights sit in the first pew on the left side when viewed from the altar.

Looking from the altar, on the other side in the first pew are the immediate family, ie Eve and Marko Ahtisaarifollowed by international guests, relatives and friends.

Bishop Emeritus Eero Huovinen in Helsinki Cathedral in December 2015.

Saxophonist Jukka Perko plays at the blessing ceremony.

To the grave the blessing is performed by the bishop emeritus Eero Huovinen. Huovinen’s assistants are the bishop of the Helsinki Diocese Teemu Laajasalo and a member of the Kannelmäki Parish Council with a Namibian background Dora Puhakka.

The Cantores Minores boys’ choir, the Guard’s band, a cellist will perform in the cathedral Senja Drummukainensaxophonist Jukka Perkoguitarist Jarmo Saari and the cellos of the Radio Symphony Orchestra.

At the end of the blessing ceremony, the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö give a eulogy. After that we will call Narva march. The event ends around 2:30 p.m.

President Ahtisaari’s coffin will be moved to funeral home Mikko Mononen’s hearse in front of the cathedral. The coffin bearers in the church are the service generals.

The funeral procession to the Hietaniemi cemetery leaves the church at around 2:45 p.m. Before the convoy moves on, honors are performed. The Defense Forces are responsible for them.

All of Helsinki’s church bells ring during the 45-minute mourning period.

The public followed President Mauno Koivisto’s funeral on Mannerheimintie in May 25, 2017.

Police urges you to avoid driving your own car, around the time between 14:00 and 16:00 in the vicinity of the caravan route. Public transport will also be diverted to detours for the time being.

Bishop Emeritus Bishop Eero Huovinen is in the first car of the procession. After that, the car carrying President Ahtisaari and then the relatives. There are twenty vehicles in total.

Convoy stops in front of the Presidential Palace. There the guards of honor will pay their respects and a minute-long moment of silence will be held. Honor shots are not fired. The convoy will not stop elsewhere on its way to Hietaniemi.

For the public the best places to watch the procession are Senatintori and around the Cathedral, in front of the Presidential Palace and in front of Kiasma. The convoy is in the center at around 3 p.m.

The police are restricting traffic in the center of Helsinki from six in the morning. There will also be parking bans along the Surusaato route.

Those invited guests who do not participate in the funeral procession or burial can follow the procession at Helsinki City Hall. The town hall is closed to the public.

To the grave the descent at Hietaniemi cemetery starts around 15:45 and lasts about half an hour.

When the funeral procession arrives near the Hietaniemi chapel, the ringing of the other church bells ends and the bell of the Hietaniemi chapel begins.

Unlike at President Koivisto’s funeral, at the end of the cortege route you will walk along the main corridor of the Hietaniemi cemetery. The convoy drives in through the gate of the old chapel in Hietaniemi and the rest of the way through the cemetery.

During the delivery, the area around the grave is isolated and reserved for invited guests. At the cemetery, you can follow the procession from outside the isolation. In the cemetery, the area is cordoned off for the ceremony, but movement in the area is otherwise allowed.

Among others, close relatives, state leaders without their spouses, bishops, suntio and Dora Puhakka participate in the burial. However, the presidents have their spouses with them.

The coffin bearers at the cemetery are the former adjutants of President Ahtisaari.

Narva march begin the descent into the grave. In addition, the program includes at least the bishop’s prayer and hymn 377 (Your possession, my dear Father). Finally, we sing Oh dear Finland.

The honor guard of the Defense Forces will stand at the grave until 10 p.m.

A private memorial service for about 300 invited guests will be held in the State Council’s function room on Eteläesplanadi between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. There are speeches and music in the program. Prime minister Petteri Orpo utters words of remembrance.

Correction November 8, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.: At the cemetery, Oi kallis Suomenmaa is sung and not Oi kaunis Suomenmaa, as was said earlier in the story.

Correction November 8, 2023 at 2:40 p.m.: Cellist Senja Rummukainen is playing in the church, not Seija Rummukainen, as the story said earlier.

Correction November 8, 2023 at 3:24 p.m.: Changed the caption to say that the most valuable badge of honor is the Grand Cross of the White Rose of Finland with chains. Without chains, it is not the most valuable.