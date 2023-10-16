Martti Ahtisaari | The Namibian school has received numerous condolences on Monday: “He really means a lot”

Ahtisaari played a significant role in Namibia’s independence process.

The phone at the other end the principal Romanus Garoeb sigh deeply. In the morning the news arrived: Martti Ahtisaari is dead.

Garoeb runs a school in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, which bears the name of the president and peace broker. The school was named Martti Ahtisaari Primary School in 1997.

The reason for the name can be found in the history of Namibia. Ahtisaari played a significant role in Namibia’s independence process in 1989–1990.

UN Resolution 435 demanded South Africa’s withdrawal from Namibia and transition to independence and democracy through free elections. As a UN special representative, Ahtisaari led the implementation of the resolution.

Finally, Namibia gained its independence. At the same time, Namibians were freed from the racial orthopolitics that had left the country’s black majority without rights.

Garoeb describes the current mood of the school community with the word shock. Garoeb says that Ahtisaari used to visit the school when he was visiting Namibia. So the principal also knew Ahtisaari personally.

“He spoke encouragingly to the students about going to school, that it is important to take it seriously.”

Garoeb says that the school plans to hold a memorial service this week.

Windhoek’s Ahtisaari school has sister schools in Kuopio and Oulu. The schools have jointly developed a teaching program related to peace and mediation, says Garoeb.

“We teach how to resolve conflicts.”

Ahtisaari is also financially important to the school: it receives funding from the teachers’ benefit organization OAJ.

Ahtisaari importance for Namibia, Garoeb describes as huge.

According to him, it has been concretely seen during Monday: the school has received numerous condolences, and Garoeb has been interviewed by the Namibian media. Reporters have also visited the school on site.

“He means a lot to the Namibian people.”

at Windhoek Stadium was organized in 2015 the big 25th anniversary celebration in honor of independence. Ahtisaari participated in the party as an invited guest.