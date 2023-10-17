Martti Ahtisaari | Tarja Halonen’s performance in A-studio was criticized – According to the researcher, the relationship with Ahtisaari changed in 1993

Political science professor Ilkka Ruostetsaari found Halonen’s speeches in the A-studio unexpected.

President Tarja Halonen performance in Yle’s A-studio on Monday has been widely criticized on social media. Many commentators pointed out that Halonen spoke on Monday about the dead president Martti Ahtisaaren instead of his own experiences in foreign policy.

The professor of political science at the University of Tampere agrees with the critics Ilkka Ruostetsaari. Ruostetsaari says that he “ringed his ears” while listening to Halonen’s evaluations.

“My own observation was that the tone of Halonen’s appearance at that event, where a deceased person is remembered, was a bit unexpected,” Ruostetsaari says.

Rust Tsar says that he especially noted Halonen’s speeches about Namibia, where the mediation operation led by Ahtisaari led to the country’s independence in 1990.

“Halonen made it clear that many Finns had connections there before, for example he himself in the Union of Finnish Student Unions. The tone of his statements created such an image that he brought himself forward.”

The researcher reminds that Halonen also emphasized his good relationship with Ahtisaari in the A-studio.

Halonen told Yle on Tuesday in the interview having accepted criticism. He pointed out that his role was to talk about Ahtisaari as a colleague.

“I tried to find out, maybe also somehow unsuccessfully, how those things were connected to a larger whole,” Halonen told Yle.

Many have viewed the presidents’ personal relationships with suspicion, Ruostetsaari says. Tensions rose especially during the 2000 presidential election.

“After all, the situation was that Ahtisaari would probably have been ready for another presidential term. The activities of Sdp, his own party, were special. After all, everyone could have expected that when a president has been elected from their own party, he would automatically be able to run for office in the next election,” says Ruostetsaari.

Instead, within the Sdp, they started talking about a primary election in which a candidate would be chosen. In January 1999, Halonen and Ahtisaari discussed the candidacy, and Halonen promised to give up his own candidacy if Ahtisaari said he would run for office.

Ahtisaari obviously felt this as pressure. A long-term Democratic influencer Erkki Tuomioja wrote about the incident his diarywhich was released in 2018.

“Ahtisaari replied that if it was Lipponen, he would definitely withdraw, but you won’t be able to do this,” he told Tuomioja about Halone’s meeting.

Halonen told Yle on Tuesday that the party wanted to choose a candidate in the primary election, just like the party did in 1993. He said he was sure that Ahtisaari would have won the 1999 primary election.

Speaker of the Parliament Riitta Uosukainen shakes hands with the new president of the republic, Tarja Halo. Martti Ahtisaari, who left office, followed the inauguration on March 1, 2000.

Halonen was chosen as a candidate and then president of the republic. According to Ruostetsaari, Halonen’s choice was greatly influenced by the events before the 1994 elections.

Sdp chose Ahtisaari as a candidate in June 1993 largely outside of politics.

“This left its mark within the party, and in a way it was perceived as unfair that the party’s long-time leader and who rose to the rank of statesman Kalevi Sorsa didn’t do well in this setup,” Ruostetsaari says.

Just Sorsa had requested According to Halonen, he entered politics in the mid-1970s.

“It is understandable that such a situation causes bitterness in those who have served their party for a long time. By this I mean Sorsa, but also Halo.”

Halonen worked as foreign minister as the president’s partner until his own presidency.

“There were also tensions [Ahtisaaren] during the presidency. Ahtisaari was not particularly interested in improving his relations with the party organization,” says Ruostetsaari.

In 2000, Ahtisaari founded the peace mediation office CMI and left Finnish politics behind. Ruostetsaari suspects that only the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs know exactly how personal relations work after this.

“Of course, I imagine that Finland had to be supporting Ahtisaari in his international duties, at least as background support.”

Halonen himself told Yle that his relationship with Ahtisaari and his family has been good.