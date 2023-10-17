Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Martti Ahtisaari | Sauli Niinistö opens Martti Ahtisaari's condolence book at the Presidential Palace – Live broadcast underway

October 17, 2023


A book of mourning will be opened in the Presidential Palace on Tuesday in memory of Martti Ahtisaari. You can also submit your condolences online from Tuesday.

On Monday dead president Martti Ahtisaaren the mourning book will be opened at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Tuesday at ten in the morning.

According to the Office of the President of the Republic, citizens and communities can present their condolences in the book until next Friday.

The president of the republic signs the letter of condolence first Sauli Niinistö.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

