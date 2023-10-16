Martti Ahtisaari | President Halonen to Yle: Martti Ahtisaari also knew how to be strict in peace negotiations

“Ahtisaari’s strongest legacy is that even a small piece of land can play a significant role.”

The Nobel peace prize winner, president Martti Ahtisaari was also able to be strict in negotiations, emphasized the president Tarja Halonen on Monday at Yle’s A-studio. Halonen recalled and reminded that on Monday, in the late Ahtisaari, the different aspects necessary for a peace negotiator came together.

“In order to be able to negotiate with people, you have to have the desire to get to know people. Ahtisaari was nice [tapaamisten] host. But a certain kind of strictness was also required,” Halonen, who was a minister during Ahtisaari’s presidency, said.

“Ahtisaari also had modern negotiation tactics.”

Ahtisaari According to Halonen, who was elected president after

“At that time, it was not a good idea in Finland to tell how many times you had visited abroad.”

Although Ahtisaari’s rise to the presidency from outside the political circles was a surprise to many, according to Halonen, Ahtisaari’s rise to power was not a completely exceptional phenomenon.

“In many European countries at the time, heads of state were being sought who were not quite from the familiar political formula.”

Halonen at the same time wanted to bring out Ahtisaari’s spouse, Eeva of Ahtisaari the role. It was bigger than many people know.

“Although Eeva Ahtisaari was often withdrawn, she actively supported Martin.”

In Finland, it was not very common to even know that the former Secretary General of the UN Kofi Annan had previously been under Ahtisaari in his career.

According to Halonen, Ahtisaari had an understanding of what building a functioning team requires.

“When he founded the conflict resolution organization CMI, the starting point was that the people who joined each had special skills.”

In the A-studio, President Halonen also got to answer the question, what is Martti Ahtisaari’s strongest legacy.

“Even a small country can play a significant role. In addition, Ahtisaari created a new type of negotiation tactic.”