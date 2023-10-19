Martti Ahtisaari | Martti Ahtisaara was treated cruelly in 1990s entertainment – This is how the creators think about it now

in the 1990’s The pensioners comedy band Mrs. Robinson -the translated version of the song was called Mr. Kekkonen. It was admired once more Urho Kekkonen the ability to climb a palm tree without a boom crane.

The song compared him Martti to Ahtisaariwhich could cause an earthquake if it fell, and seismologists in Japan would think “Godzilla is coming”.

The style was full of the 1990s and partly different from earlier or later.

Political satire had become tame in the 1970s as Kekkonen’s long presidential term drew to a close. And not Mauno from Koivisto received in the 1980s nothing more than kind jokes about his pursuits.

The satire of the 1990s was crueler, and making fun of being overweight was a more common means of effect even in TV entertainment than in the current times of body positivity. About journalistic comedy his dissertation done Janne Zareff lists examples of this in his book How to laugh at power (Gaudeamus 2020).

In the mentioned sketches, they laughed “together with Ahtisaari’s opponents at his appearance”.

The Eläkeläiset group compared the fitness of Urko Kekkonen and Martti Ahtisaari in the song Herra Kekkonen. In the photo, Onni Waris, real name Jarmo “Toppo” Koponen, of the band at the YO-talo in Tampere in 1997.

Entertainment programs however, they helped to become the president of Ahtisaari.

An influential member of the Social Democrats was among the first to claim the presidential candidacy Lasse Lehtinenwho wrote Kolmostelevision under pseudonyms Gentlemen – satire. The second author of the series was Tamminiemi nest dividers too remembered Aarno “Loka” Laitinen.

Gentlemen was quite kind to the gentlemen. The political guests who appeared as themselves were always shown in a better light than the fictitious protagonists, who were the old-time cartridge “trade adviser Paukku” (Matti Tuominen) and his son-in-law, Sdp party secretary “Raimo ‘Tollo’ Koskivuo” (Eero Melasniemi).

At the beginning of September 1992, the “party secretary” was already running headlong past Ahtisaari as a presidential candidate Kalevi Sorsan and the then chairman by Ulf Sundqvist.

The seed for Siemi’s candidacy had already been planted before the TV show, but that too had its effect. “Could it be Ahtisaari” style columns became common right after the episode.

The presidential election Ahtisaari and Elisabeth Rehn.

They and their spouses participated in a group interviewing couples A familiar thing – entertainment program.

Watch the program on the Ylen Elävä archive video:

Ahtisaarit charmed a wide TV audience with its folk authenticity. When asked about the kitchen stoves, Martti Ahtisaari added to his answer:

“Oh peijona, how can a Karelian boy forget that he makes an absolutely excellent Karelian roast.”

“It could have been the sentence that decided the election”, Lasse Lehtinen writes in his memoirs (Saga Egmont, 2011).

Ahtisaari didn’t startle the little ones on the television screen.

Simo Rantalainen dare to ask Good bad and ugly – program about the nasty rumor that he had crashed on a plane. Ahtisaari responded jovially with an experienced diplomat’s Poker.

His scores went up. Public criticism was aimed at Rantalainen.

But if TV entertainment can raise, it can also backfire.

It was shown, for example Frank Pappa Show, Tsa tsa tsaa, Hömppäveikot and Evening milking.

Jope Ruonansuu imitates Martti Ahtisaara in the show Hömppäveikot, for example.

Tribe “Holle” Holopainen hosted by The Frank Pappa Show made fun of the overweight president’s stiff walk with “Mara Walk” imitations.

“The intention was good”, Holopainen assures now.

Screenwriters Saku Tuominen, Roope Lehtinen and Holopainen came up with a “party song” about the new president, to which Tommi Lindell made the music, and led the dancers himself Aira Samulin.

“It’s a music and dance story about Mara’s journey from Namibia to become the president of Finland”, Holopainen reminds.

The song was performed three times in a row On the Frank Pappa Show in the last spring of the program in 1994.

“After that, Maikkari (MTV3) gave a little hint that it’s enough, even though we think it was a tribute to the new president.”

Ahtisaari did not hold a grudge, but invited Aira Samulin to the Independence Day reception.

Heimo ”Holle” Holopainen’s Frank Pappa Show was basically a parody of funny US talk shows from the beginning.

MTV censors Frank Pappa sketches and Tssssssssssssssssssssss -entertainment program with regard to the Ahtisaari sketches, even more so immediately after the election as president. For example, a sketch about a stair running competition, in which “Mauno Koivisto” would have been the pacer, was left on the shelf.

“In the case of the presidential institution, we follow civilized customs”, MTV’s program director Tauno Äijälä explained to HS 1994.

In the same interview with Yleisradio Evening milking one screenwriter Anu Valve said to HS that Yle, on the other hand, only tricked them into greater “cutting”.

And they tried their best.

Actors of the Iltamilking program in 1996: Heikki Määttänen and Eeva Litmanen in the back, Taisto Oksanen and Minna Suuronen in the front.

Evening milking in a sketch in 1994, the “bourgeois” called Ahtisaari a “fat ass” and a “fat barrel”.

In addition Evening milking placed in Elisabeth Rehn’s imaginary monologue not only a mockery of appearance but also an airplane rumor: “I’m telling everyone that it peed its pants on a full airplane.”

The Holopainen tribe had moved The Frank Pappa Show after Evening milking to the script team. He says the intention was good again.

“The background was a generational change of entertainment creators, and in the era before social media, such backup valves were needed,” he recalls.

Even in January 1996, Ahtisaari even praised Keskisuomalainen magazine Evening milking”into a lively and intelligent” program:

“In the evening milking I’ve also been ripped off quite a bit. But I enjoy the way the show is made. I’m not so timid that I wouldn’t tolerate playing around at my expense.”

In reverse caused Eeva of Ahtisaari handling.

“The screenwriters had trouble coming up with an idea,” Holopainen recalls.

“We thought about Justiina, but it didn’t suit the person at all. Thus, Mrs. Ahtisaari was made a person in her own worlds. Not stupid by any means, but gentle. Or so it was meant to be, but I don’t know if it always happened.”

Well, it didn’t happen.

Ahtisaari travel – in the sketch, the president was made to say the least a racist, who calls Arab influencers by the names “Ähläm, Sähläm and Rähläm” in his own thoughts.

His spouse was made absent-minded if not an idiot by imaginary internal monologue. In the sketch, for example, he ponders which came first, the composition by name Danube beautiful or the river along which they were on a state visit.

The sketch is available behind this link.

Imitator and actor Jukka Puotila was tasked with giving a speech Evening milking texts by screenwriters.

“Thirty years ago, times were different. Humor that goes to the outside would no longer go through.”

Puotila Ahtisaari was an interesting phenomenon because “he came from outside politics and also stayed there”, but still became president.

“In our divided society, presidents are still common property and thus belong to political humor.”

Uotilak also remembers that he received an invitation to the presidential palace during the Ahtisaari period for his impersonations.

On the other hand, he also remembers when Ahtisaari finally got nervous in public about Yle’s TV entertainment.

“Public radio presents a completely political program under the guise of satires”, the president assessed Suomen Kuvalehti in the summer of 1999.

“Why is this kind of activity maintained with taxpayers’ money?” he went on to remind that it could also be critical not to get into “personalities”.

Ahtisaari now said that he is “a warm supporter of the privatization of Yle”.

When leaving Ahtisaari of the presidency had already received important tasks from the UN in the Kosovo peace negotiations. At the same time, the tone of entertainment about him changed.

“At first, we laughed at everything that the impersonator Marasta performed. After the Kosovo negotiations, and when Ahtisaari no longer ran for office, the situation changed completely. The old jokes didn’t make me laugh, there was a respectful, even troubled silence in the halls”, Lasse Lehtinen recalled in Helsingin Sanomat in 2000.

Evening milking replaced in 2001 by keempi The rulers themselveswhere they were repeatedly mean to the then coalition boss To Ville Itälä.

At the end of the episodes, the retired presidents Koivisto and Ahtisaari were shown sitting on a park bench and joking gently for modern times.

The change was also visible in 2006 Presidentsin the television series. There Matti Mäntylä during his presidency presented Ahtisaari as a bit of a slob in terms of internal politics, which nevertheless shines in international diplomacy.

Jukka Puotila stopped imitating Martti Ahtisaari when the president fell ill and withdrew from public life.

Jukka Puotila kept Ahtisaari involved in his own performances for a long time as well as his followers Tarja from Halo and Sauli Niinistö.

“If you’re an impersonator, you have to know the presidents’ voices.”

My sketches also differed from those of other screenwriters Evening milkingstyle.

“Evening milking ended soon after Ahtisaari’s season, and after that the topics were, for example, Nobel expectations and disappointments and finally the Nobel Peace Prize, which was an awfully good prize for his career.”

When Ahtisaari fell ill and withdrew from the public eye, Puotila no longer used his character in his work.

“He was a great Finnish statesman who is remembered internationally as a man of peace and not as an object of political satire. I want to convey my condolences to his loved ones,” says Puotila.