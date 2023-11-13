Martti Ahtisaari | Marko Ahtisaari published a picture of the sea of ​​candles at his father’s grave

An arc of candle lanterns illuminates the night. Behind the light belt, memorial flowers loom.

Marko Ahtisaari published by late Sunday night at X (ex. Twitter) photo of his father, the president Martti Ahtisaaren of the candle lanterns brought to the grave in full blaze.

The lanterns placed next to each other form a thick yellow-white ring of light at the bottom of the picture, a choir of light-bringers. Among the white ones, three red spots catch the eye. An arch of funeral flowers stands out behind the candles.

In the background, in the upper left corner of the picture, a barely perceptible human figure can be seen.

The publication time of the picture is Sunday at 22:55. There were no accompanying words in the publication.

President Ahtisaari was buried on Friday at the Hietaniemi cemetery in Helsinki, and already from the photos taken on Saturday morning you can see how the front of the grave had started to fill up with candle lanterns brought by citizens.

The tenth president of the Republic of Finland, Martti Oiva Kalevi Ahtisaari, was born on June 23, 1937 in Vyborg. He died on October 16 in Helsinki. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his achievements as a peace mediator for Namibia, Kosovo and Aceh in Indonesia. Ahtisaari served as president from 1994 to 2000.