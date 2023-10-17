Finland’s ambassador to Germany, Kai Sauer, sees similarities between the two presidents: “During Ahtisaari’s term, we joined the European Union, during Niinistö’s term, NATO.”

January at the end of 2006, a meeting was held in London, chaired by the British Foreign Minister Jack Straw and the topic is Kosovo.

Naturally, the UN Special Envoy for Kosovo also participated in the meeting Martti Ahtisaari. He got the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the teeth, because Russia opposed all kinds of ideas about the growth of Kosovo’s independent space for movement.

“First Ahtisaari got to hear about Lavrov’s rant”, recalls the Finnish diplomat Kai Sauerwho was involved in the London meeting.

“After that he [Ahtisaari] put aside the written elements of the speech that we prepared and answered Lavrov in a very clear and principled way,” says Sauer.

“There was a great sense of pride in how he did not put up with any Big Russian homework but gave back and put Lavrov on the line. It was good ventilation.”

President Ahtisaari that pesti was an important stage on the way to Kosovo’s independence in 2008. Serbia resisted, and Russia also resisted.

See also Algorithms | Tiktok's algorithms are a Chinese black box, in which the next Finnish election news is humming. The UN envoy to Kosovo, President Martti Ahtisaari on a negotiation trip in Belgrade in February 2007. Next to him (sitting third from the right) is advisor Kai Sauer.

Ahtisaari was not a popular person in Moscow.

“Absolutely not,” says Sauer. “After the Kosovo status negotiations, I think the tasks coming from the UN will pretty much end. That was the price he paid for it.”

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has a lot of power in the world organization.

Martti Ahtisaari managed to have many close colleagues over the decades. Kai Sauer – a long-time diplomat and Finland’s current ambassador to Germany – is one of them.

Finland’s ambassador to Germany Kai Sauer last May in Helsinki. At that time, he worked as undersecretary of state for foreign and security policy.

At the time of the 2005–2007 assignment in Kosovo, Sauer held the title of senior advisor. In practice, he was Ahtisaari’s right-hand man.

“Ahtisaari’s background as a teacher was visible when he worked with these parties, i.e. Serbs and Albanians,” Sauer assessed. “He was very clear and in a way pedagogic and did not put up with anything… someone would say sloppiness, grinding, BS. He wanted to promote things.”

BS is an abbreviation of the English word bullshitwhich roughly translates to small talk.

Sauer draws attention to Ahtisaari’s street credibility in international arenas. In part, it was the result of the personal networks he built long before his presidential years in the 1990s.

Sauer points out that the UN has had many special envoys, but not all of them have had access to the packages of the British Prime Minister or the US Secretary of State.

“He was treated as an equal on the fields of big boys and big girls,” says Sauer. “He was also listened to.”

Here Sauer sees similarities with the current president of Finland Sauli to Niinistöalthough Ahtisaari grew into its role in international circles and Niinistö in the conditions of the crisis, i.e. the Russian war of aggression.

“During the Ahtisaari period, we joined the European Union [vuonna 1995]during Niinistö’s period to NATO,” says Sauer.

“I don’t know if it can be called the Ahtisaari-Niinistön line. Maybe there is no reason to take the matter so far, but I would draw this parallel.”

of Kosovo when solving the situation, Ahtisaari established an office in Vienna, the capital of Austria, which is located near the Balkan countries.

Those years also saw the growing hopes that Ahtisaari could win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kai Sauer remembers the disappointment in the fall of 2006, when Ahtisaari was strong in international betting.

“The champagne was already cold in Vienna,” says Sauer. “Even outsiders estimate that now it’s Ahtisaari’s turn.”

However, the 2006 award went to a Bangladeshi To Muhammad Yunuswhich had developed micro-loans aimed at the poor.

“At that time, Martti had a bit of an attitude that you should keep your jacks, he was disappointed with that,” says Sauer.

“It was even better in 2008 when it happened.”