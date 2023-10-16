Martti Ahtisaari | “Could seem like a tight-lipped diplomat” – This is how foreign media write about Ahtisaari

Media around the world have taken note of Ahtisaari’s passing.

Several international media have reported on the president Martti Ahtisaaren deadly.

Among other things, an American newspaper The New York Times writes About the importance of Ahtisaari in the peace negotiations in Namibia, Kosovo, Northern Ireland and Indonesia.

The newspaper writes that Ahtisaari may have seemed like a “tight-mouthed diplomat” in public, but his desire to build reconciliation stems from his childhood, when he ran away from his home in Karelia as a refugee.

According to the magazine, Ahtisaari also had “original” tendencies – such as the fact that he sometimes invited assistants to continue his meditation in the sauna.

British newspaper The Guardian on the other hand, highlights Ahtisaari’s pro-Westernism in his news: During Ahtisaari’s tenure, Finland joined the European Union, and Ahtisaari already early on supports Finland joining NATO.

Ahtisaari played a significant role in Namibia’s independence process in 1989–1990. Namibian newspaper The Namibian took note of the news of the peace mediator’s death on its website on Monday.

Also for example news channel al-Jazeera told about it on Monday.

“Ahtisaari played a key role in peace negotiations in several countries,” the news channel writes.

Also The Swedish media reported Ahtisaari’s death on Monday. Mixed newspaper Dagens Nyheter that newspaper Aftonbladet highlighted Ahtisaari’s excellent Swedish language skills.

Aftonbladet writes how as a young man Ahtisaari worked for the Swedish Central Agency for International Development Cooperation in a Pakistani dormitory.

“In his later interviews, he wrote that he learned to speak Swedish fluently with his colleagues at that time,” the newspaper writes.