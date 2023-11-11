Citizens remembered the late president at the Hietaniemi cemetery.

“Peace man. Sleep peacefully forever. When grief arrives quietly, it reaps the grain.”

Rosa-Marian commemorative värssy was appointed president Martti Ahtisaaren to the grave on Saturday.

People gathered in Hietaniemi in the morning to honor the memory of the statesman who was buried on Friday.

The whistles of the warning vehicles blared far to the east. The graveyard crow answered.

The sand crunched quietly under people’s feet in the cemetery’s corridors.

Roosa-Maria’s card was placed on Martti Ahtisaari’s grave.

Human row and there was a respectable distance of a couple of meters between the graves. It was surpassed only by those bringing flowers and candles.

The gentleman with the brown beanie went to arrange the ribbons of the wreath directly.

The sky was gray, but yesterday’s water rain had stopped. The main colors of the burial mound were blue, white and red.

The last yellow leaves of late autumn clung to the branches of the surrounding oaks. A lone leaf fluttered down the president Urho Kekkonen on the memorial.

For a day walk They had also come to Hietaniemi Heli Haapanen and Sampo Nurminen.

“We came to honor the president’s memory. We were just talking about his peace achievements. He was the first president I remember,” said Haapanen.

“I was about four years old when he was chosen. It’s somehow stuck in my memory from childhood.”

Haapanen also followed Friday’s funeral.

“They were beautiful.”

A few one step away from Ahtisaari’s final resting place is that of the former prime minister Harri Holker’s your grave. The swan sculpture on the paade looks at the new burial mound in greeting. A red rose is placed around the swan’s neck.

People stood at a respectful distance from the grave site.

Ossi Sassi had come to respect Ahtisaari all the way from Hanko. He planned to go to the church at the funeral as well, but he arrived ten minutes too late and couldn’t get in anymore.

Sassi had followed the events on the street until the rain had driven him indoors to watch the funeral on television.

“Peace work was Ahtisaari’s main job. Yes, he had enough merit.”

Ahtisaari nationalism was praised.

“He was the people’s president, not so lofty. Regular person. Eeva must be lonely now”, reflects the lady, who did not want her name to be made public.

A young man arrived with a little girl. The girl was carrying a small Finnish flag. “Let’s look at those beautiful flowers for a moment,” the man says to the girl.

Riitta Kettunen and Marja-Leena Suutari had come from Vantaa to pay their respects to Ahtisaari.

Suutari said that the first thing that comes to mind about Ahtisaari is humanity.

“He was an ordinary person. He didn’t emphasize himself.”

Marja-Leena Suutari (left) and Riitta Kettunen had arrived from Vantaa.

Kettunen estimates that Ahtisaari started to take Finland west as president.

“The orientation to the East somehow broke. It probably required an apolitical person like him that such a thing started to happen. His season was probably a definite turning point for this nation,” said Kettunen.

“It was also a milestone that Ahtisaari [presidentti] Called Kallio wished for God’s blessing in the new year. It really shook me. It felt good to people that he showed this side as well.”

The clock struck 11. The woman brought a candle lantern to the grave. It started to rain. People opened their umbrellas.