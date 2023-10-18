Wednesday, October 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Martti Ahtisaari | Ahtisaari’s funeral will be held on Martin’s Day, November 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Martti Ahtisaari | Ahtisaari’s funeral will be held on Martin’s Day, November 10

President Martti Ahtisaaren the state funeral will be held on Friday, November 10, i.e. St. Martin’s Day, informs the Government Chancellery.

The State Council decided on the matter on Wednesday. At the same time, the Government held a moment of silence for Ahtisaari.

Ahtisaari’s blessing ceremony will be held at Helsinki Cathedral at 1 p.m.

Ahtisaari will be buried in the Hietaniemi cemetery in the same area where previous presidents are located Urho Kekkonen, Mauno Koiviston and Risto Rytin graves.

The day of the funeral is a general day of mourning throughout the country. The funeral will be broadcast live on Yleisradio’s television and radio channels.

Finland’s tenth president, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari, died early Monday morning at the age of 86.

#Martti #Ahtisaari #Ahtisaaris #funeral #held #Martins #Day #November

See also  Formula 1 | Verstappen kept the fastest pace in Montreal - Bottas' training session ruined due to a technical problem
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The mother doesn’t answer the phone, goes to the house and finds her lifeless: goodbye to Barbara Toti

The mother doesn't answer the phone, goes to the house and finds her lifeless: goodbye to Barbara Toti

Recommended

No Result
View All Result