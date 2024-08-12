Doha (Al-Ittihad)

Portuguese Pedro Martins, coach of Al Gharafa, considered that Shabab Al Ahli is a good team that has many solutions. He said in the press conference introducing the match that will bring the two teams together tomorrow in the qualifying match for the group stage of the first edition of the AFC Champions League for the elite: “We respect the Shabab Al Ahli team, which has players who have been playing together for many years, but we realize that it is a difficult match. We have studied this team well, and we know what we can do. We are here to fight in order to put the other team in trouble.”

He talked about the timing of the match, saying that it was not the best, as it came three days after the match against Al Khor in the local league, while he considered that the Iranian Sepahan was not a strong competitor for Shabab Al Ahli in the match that brought them together in the previous round of the qualifiers, according to his description.

Pedro concluded his talk about the absences by saying: “Muntari and Al-Janahi are still recovering from their injuries, and as for Yacine Brahimi, he is gradually improving from his injury and we will see if he is ready to participate in the match, and we are counting a lot on the fans’ support.”