

03/16/2025



Updated at 10: 20h.





The short suit panties did not close him, the Chalequillo was gold and to top it off. Everything was already bad, before doing the walk in the bullring of Higuera de la Sierra, which had been filled to say goodbye to Martín Pareja-Obregón After a quarter of a retired century. It was undoubtedly a great farewell … single. By the lack of seriousness that he and his entourage gave bullfighting. A grotesque image more typical of bufo bullfight that of bullfighting that should all defend us.

Martín Pareja-Obregón struck the natural, but it was impossible to recognize his merits under that disguise of Angel Christ. An afternoon worth having celebrated behind closed doorsamong friends, family and supporters. He took a calf of Dulce de Osborne, ideal for his performance. Because it also combined round batches with regional dances that muddled the lying. Finally, and after cutting the two ears and the tail, he sat on a chair and They cut the ‘ponytail’. Finally, Martín!

Everything happened at the same time when Roca Rey He set one of the most round works of his career. Fans changed from channel as if with a simple button you could move from the Champions League to Third Regional. From greatness to the ruins of bullfighting. Of ‘Aparts de Soledad’ to Martín’s show. What a embarrassment!