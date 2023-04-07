Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Imagine that the selection of soccer from your country crashes against the team led by your father, because that was the life of the daughter of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoin the last World Cup Qatar 2022, in which Mexico played against Argentina in the group stage.

Maria Noel Martinodaughter of former selector of the Trirevealed in an interview with the program SobranLosMotivos how he felt when he found out that Argentina would be a rival of Mexico in the World Cup. He began to suffer since the draw was held in April last year.

“We were all watching the draw separately, but you saw when you feel inside you, what is going to happen. When was the draw and it happened, It was the worst thing that could have happened to us. Your heart automatically breaks in the middle because you want dad to win, as always, but it’s Argentina“, he commented.

“That Argentina come with pressure and Mexico in turn also had to win. If I have to say one word to you, it was horrible“, assured Maria Noel Martino who also spoke about what happened before Gerardo Martino’s refusal to want to lead Boca Juniors.

“They were years of a lot of exposure, then it calmed down a bit due to directing abroad. Now we kind of forgot and in the last 48 hours it was all a maelstrom,” he said.

Gerardo Martino in the game Mexico vs Argentina

Gerardo Martino was singled out for the elimination of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup. Against Argentina, the public assured that he did everything possible so that Lionel Messi and company won to stay alive in the great event that ended up winning the three-time championship.