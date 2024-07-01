Arizona, United States.- Christian Martinoli Curi burst into the managers of the Mexican Soccer due to the elimination of the Major Selection in the 2024 Copa America today.

The Azteca Sports commentator, after the final whistle of the match Mexico-Ecuadorstated that the team once again caused shame by not making it past the first round in its return to the continental tournament.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

«Mexico is removed from the America Cup not being able to score a goal Ecuador, Mexico “He is out and in this way another resounding failure is written,” he launched during the broadcast.

Mexico ends its participation in the group stage

jam media

“The federative of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) They said that in this minimum tournament semi-finalsthat they take charge of what they say and what they fail to do, All they do is make fools of themselves, again Mexico making a fool of yourself in a high-end tournament“, he pointed Christian Martinoli.

Feemxfut executives during the presentation of the 2017 Confederations Cup trophy

jam media

The The Mexican Futbol selection was left out of the America Cup for less goal difference than Ecuador in it B GroupHe concluded his participation with four points, the result of a win, a draw and a loss.

He tri debuted with a victory against Jamaica (1-0). Days later he succumbed to Venezuela (1-0) and this day matched with Ecuador (0-0)finishing his performance in the most important competition on the American continent.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Look at THIS LINK their best products.