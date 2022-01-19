The next call of the Mexican National Team will present some names that were not expected, while there will be some absence of players who paid dearly for their drop in level in recent months, in the coming days Martino will present his call for the vital triple qualifying round bound for Qatar 2022.
Sources close to the Mexican National Team confirm that Gerardo Arteaga and Carlos Salcedo have received a pardon from the coach after indiscipline that took them away from the Mexican National Team and will rejoin the group at the beginning of 2022, however, they will not be the only returns, Erick Gutiérrez he will also be part of the players who join the Tri again.
MedioTiempo informs that the excellent level of play of Gutiérrez with PSV has not gone unnoticed by Martino, who has left the player out after the Gold Cup because he was not adding minutes with his team, a situation that has changed, right now Erick is one of the best Mexican midfielders on the planet and the El Tri coach wants to assert his great moment with the national representative, for which he will be summoned in the coming days. The PSV player has not added a single minute with El Tri since August 14 last year.
