Miami (Reuters)

Gerardo Martino, the new coach of Inter Miami, the NBA competitor, said that Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will join the team, for the sake of competition, and they will not be at rest.

The 60-year-old coach previously trained Messi and Busquets in Barcelona in the 2013-2014 season, then took charge of Argentina between 2014 and 2016.

The 36-year-old Messi, a record seven-time World Player of the Year winner, joined Inter Miami with his former colleague Busquets, who played 18 years in Barcelona.

Martino told a news conference that the pair had spoken to him about joining Inter Miami for success.

He added, “This happens to us on a personal level. Sometimes the name of the United States is associated with vacation and rest, but that is not the case. We want competition and the task is difficult for everyone.”

Martino indicated that he began negotiations with David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, before making sure that Messi and Busquets joined.

The Argentine coach took charge after the dismissal of former Manchester United defender Phil Neville, after the team lost in ten matches and won only five times, to bottom of the Eastern Division standings.

Martino said: «It is an attractive opportunity … and it can be said that the gifts came after that. I believe that the league is developing steadily, and this is evidenced by the group of professional American players in Europe and in good clubs in Europe.”

Messi is expected to make his debut with Inter Miami on July 21.