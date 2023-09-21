Tuesday was not just another night for Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift. The actress and the singer chose this September 19 to go out to dinner, have fun and then go to a bar in New York. A girls’ outing with a background that has made the image of the two stars walking together, smiling and arm in arm, go viral. Many of their fans have invaded social networks with comments highlighting the complicity of Swift and Turner, emphasizing that they have something in common: the two have dated singer Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers. Swift (33 years old) did it when she was very young, she was 18 years old, and Turner (27 years old) married him four years ago. They had become one of the most popular couples in the industry, but on September 5, the celebrity media TMZ announced that Jonas (34 years old) had filed the papers to divorce Turner, with whom he has had two daughters (Willa , in 2020, and Delphine, in 2022).

«Joe Jonas forgot that Sophie Turner knows how to play the game of thrones and that Taylor Swift is the mastermind», said a user on Twitter, while in the account of the same network W Magazine one of Swift’s songs was evoked: «There’s nothing I do better than revenge». In fact, Swift’s brief relationship with Jonas (they were together for three months) served as inspiration for some of the American singer’s songs. Forever & always She was talking about her breakup, which the artist told Ellen Degeneres was very cold: a phone call that lasted 25 seconds. AND Mr. Perfectly Fine, in which she talks about a seemingly great and wonderful boy who is deep down cruel and breaks up with her with a smile. She wrote that song after her breakup in 2008, but she included it in the reissue of her album. Fearless, in 2021, when Turner was already married to Jonas (they married in 2019 in Las Vegas). At that moment, the good harmony between Turner and Swift was already evident: before the release of the song, the actress shared in her stories from Instagram a screenshot of Spotify with the image of the single, saying that it was “a great song”, which Swift shared on her account with a nod to the character who made Turner famous, Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones: “I will always kneel before the queen in the North”

What the two said on that night out on Tuesday has not been revealed, although there is speculation on the networks that Joe Jonas would be present in their conversations. Yes, he has transcended the signature behind Swift’s striking macro denim jacket, which People has been identified as a design EB Denim, which is worth 480 dollars. He combined it with a maroon minidress and high-heeled boots. Turner, for her part, carried a top that left her belly exposed, combined with wide pants and white sneakers.

As reported Page Six, They had dinner together in Via Carota, a trattoria fashionable in New York’s West Village, and then they had a drink at Temple Bar, a classic Manhattan cocktail bar renovated in 2022. An employee of the establishment indicated that they shared martinis and caviar. What has become clear with the images that the photographers were able to capture of this meeting is that there is good chemistry between the two, as was already seen in their first appearance together in public, in 2019 on television. Graham Norton Show, where the British actress presented her film from the Marvel universe X Men: Dark Phoenix.

Although Turner and Jonas announced their separation by mutual agreement through their social networks, before that joint statement arrived, it was commented that Jonas’s entourage intended to give a bad image of Turner, presenting him as a man. homebody who focused on taking care of her daughters and herself as a party woman. In their announcement via networks, the two asked for an end to hypotheses and assumptions: «Communication from both of us: after four wonderful years of marriage we have decided in a mutual and amicable way to end our marriage. “There are many speculative narratives about why, but truly this is a consensual decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our privacy wishes for ourselves and our daughters.”

At the moment, they have already put their Miami mansion up for sale, which they had acquired in 2021 for $11 million. Now Jonas is on tour with his brothers (they will perform at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on May 25, 2024) and Turner is focusing on the new series in which he stars, Joan, in which she plays a jewel thief who tries to regain custody of her daughter, in the hands of social services. It will be her great return to the small screen, where her Sansa Stark has already become a reference.