He arrives exhausted, but proud to have achieved an exceptional performance. Christophe Maleau has just completed an impressive journey on Sunday 11 October: he left Saint Lucia to swim to Martinique. A 40-kilometer path that he managed to cover in exactly 13 hours, 50 minutes and 47 seconds. He achieved this feat as part ofpink october where for a month there is a huge breast cancer awareness movement.

To achieve his ends, Christophe Maleau was able to count on constant support. Installed in a small boat, his father followed him throughout the trip to make sure that his son was well, to offer him something to quench his thirst and to support him mentally. Listening only to his determination, it was to the applause of the crowd that the young and talented swimmer was finally greeted in the evening.

