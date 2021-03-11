With her candidacy for the Presidency of the Community signed hours before by the 23 deputies of Citizens and the PSOE, Ana Martínez Vidal appeared at the headquarters of her party to explain the reasons for the break with her government partners of the PP and the motion censorship that has shocked the Region. The bankruptcy of trust, the abuse of power as a form of corruption as a result of the ‘Vacunagate’ and the complaints of the PP to the spokesperson of Cs in Murcia were the main reasons given by Vidal.

“We cannot govern with a party that hires spies and denounces its coalition partners,” said Martinez Vidal, referring to the situation in the Murcia City Council. He also considered “a turning point” the ‘Vacunagate’ and the resignation of the entire Health dome. In this way, he explained the turn taken by his party, breaking with the PP and ending 26 years of popular governments.

1 The negotiation. Martínez Vidal pointed out that the negotiations with the PSOE have been agreed with the national leadership of his party, and did not clear the future of Vice President Isabel Franco in the new coalition government. 2 Town Halls. The coordinator of Citizens and the secretary of the PSOE offered different versions of the changes in four other municipalities. Martínez Vidal said that it has not been agreed and Conesa pointed out the opposite. 3 Pandemic. When asked why the motion was presented in the middle of the pandemic, he replied that precisely “because of this crisis situation, we cannot be with a government partner who does not let us work on our plots.”

This radical change has occurred a few days after the Citizens’ Parliamentary Group presented a proposal to change the President’s Law, so that Fernando López Miras could repeat as a candidate for the presidency. At this point, Martínez Vidal said that he will continue to support the modification of this law because “we consider it necessary to limit the mandates of the president and the councilors.”

“We cannot govern with a party that hires spies and denounces its coalition partners; we have reached the limit, the PP has pushed us to this situation »



“Murcians don’t deserve more scandals; the easy thing would have been to continue with the PP, which has been governing for 26 years, but has shown that it does not know how to be in a coalition »

Ana Martínez Vidal. Candidate for the Presidency

“We have spent months transferring this situation of permanent difficulty that we have as Citizens’ councilors in the regional government. With the criminal complaint against Mario Gómez, the situation has already been untenable, “added Martínez Vidal, who specified that” the motion of censure is limited only to the regional government and the Murcia City Council.

Until now, the Minister of Business and Government spokesperson said that the “PP has pushed us into this situation after many months of instability.” “Murcians do not deserve more scandals. We have only found obstacles and excuses; We cannot continue to be complicit in this situation, “he added, referring to relations within the coalition. In this sense, she said she was “disappointed” with the popular people, and that she had tried with all her “might” to continue within the coalition government.

«Message of tranquility»



“We have been throughout this term and we are a loyal party, which has fully complied with our government agreement.” He added that Ciudadanos “has always been and will be a guarantee of transparency, and with the regional PP it has been totally impossible for us due to the continuous obstacles in our management,” he said.

Regarding the pact with the Socialists, he pointed out that the two parties “are convinced that a change of scenery is necessary and essential to provide stability and prosperity. I want to convey a message of tranquility and hope to all citizens. The point of disagreement with his new coalition partners was the changes of government in several municipalities, since Martínez Vidal bound the agreement to the Autonomous Community and the municipality of Murcia, but the socialist leader, Diego Conesa, indicated that he would have overturned in others four town halls.

Asked why this initiative is presented in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Vidal replied that “precisely because of this crisis situation, in which there are compromised lives, we cannot be with a government partner who does not let us work on our plots.”

The future of Isabel Franco



Martínez Vidal stated that the motion of censure responds to a “difficult but very thoughtful decision in the face of an extreme situation.” In his opinion, “we cannot continue to be accomplices of this lack of control in vaccination, of daily scandals, of a terrible image of our Region that transcends nationally.” He remarked that the confidence that Cs has been gaining “centimeter by centimeter” has been losing “meter by meter” with the PP in the Region. He claimed that Cs was the only party that started an investigation commission within his own Government, on the vaccine process, and recalled that the orange formation has been requesting the ‘VIP’ list of high officials vaccinated for weeks, and that it has been “Totally impossible” to access this information, something he considers “inadmissible”. He pointed out that the motion of censure has been agreed with the national leadership of Cs. “The easy thing for us would have been to be guided by inertia and continue with this PP that has been governing for 26 years, which has shown that it does not know how to govern in coalition.”

When asked if the current vice president, Isabel Franco, will maintain the position in the new government, Martínez Vidal said that there are five days left to negotiate the conditions with the PSOE.

Ballesteros: a self-censorship



The motion of no confidence is the corollary to a latent crisis in the coalition, despite external messages about a supposed good relationship. The remodeling in the making has been transformed into the eviction of the PP, after two changes occurred in Health and Transparency. Former councilor Beatriz Ballesteros, who slammed the door criticizing Martínez Vidal’s work, said yesterday on her Twitter account that there has been an automotive censorship: «Today in Murcia a new concept has been created: automotive censorship: tell yourself about the motion of censure that is presented against a government of which it is a part. Madrid does not have that! “, He wrote.

The regional coordinator of Citizens was dismissed at noon by López Miras as company counselor and spokesperson for the Executive. She will return to this as president in the next few days. She will be the second woman to hold this position after the socialist María Antonia Martínez did. He will come to the Government in another traumatic episode in regional political history, in the sense that the replacement occurs in the middle of a legislature, in this case by a motion of censure.