On March 9, Ana Martínez Vidal was Minister of Business and Industry, she had under her control the Development Institute – one of the crown jewels of the regional Administration, due to the amount of funds it handles – and great public visibility as Government spokesman. Sooner or later, López Miras would have appointed her vice president of the Community, as she demanded. Ten days later, Ana Martínez Vidal is a low-level deputy in the Regional Assembly, she does not control half of the deputies of Cs and runs the risk of being sent to the mixed group.

In addition, the motion of censure presented with the PSOE leaves Ciudadanos on the edge of the abyss. In the Region and throughout Spain, with the loss of government in two autonomous communities (Murcia and Madrid) and chain defections in all institutions. Martínez Vidal yesterday showed his intention to continue as regional coordinator and leader of the parliamentary group, in which his loyal Juan José Molina and the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, would remain, despite the fact that he also broke voting discipline with his abstention.

However, it is not a decision that depends only on her. As she was handpicked by the national leadership, she can also be revoked from her organic position by hand. Even more so when her great supporter, Carlos Cuadrado, has lost internal power, precisely because of the fiasco of the motion of censure that was going to take her to the presidency of the Community. The president of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, excluded her from the permanent committee, the hard core of the party, and avoided being photographed with her in the executive last Monday. However, yesterday she was supported by the Secretary General for Citizens, Marina Bravo, in the second session of the debate on the motion of censure.

“I’m not going to return to the PP,” said the deputy from the Assembly rostrum, from where she predicted that the “turncoats” Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez will join popular discipline sooner rather than later. Although he also considers him a turncoat, Martínez Vidal had a detail with Antonio Sánchez Lorente, Transparency counselor, convalescing after a recent surgical intervention.

The orange leader, who already knew when she took the lectern that the motion of censure was lost, insisted on denouncing the corruption of the PP as a cause of the unilateral and sudden rupture of the government pact signed in 2019. She defended that with the motion of censure « Ciudadanos has put the interests of Murcians before those of the friends of the high positions of the PP ».

«Arrogance, pride and impunity are the flags of the PP. Humility, simplicity, professionalism and moderation are those of Citizens. Cs will never be the PP for more deputies who buy, “he stressed. The PP asked “to stop trafficking with our votes” and the advancement of the elections. In addition, he issued a warning: “The change in the Region begins today, Murcians have seen who is who and their mafia practices will take their toll.”

Cs Región de Murcia is open on the channel after the motion of censure. A good part of the militancy is with Martínez Vidal, judging from what they express in networks. His hard core in the regional leadership remains, for the moment, faithful to the coordinator. José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa –one of the most ephemeral councilors in the history of the Region– and María José Ros Olivo, who is also no longer General Director of Commerce, wrapped her up in the Assembly yesterday, together with the Deputy Mayor of Cehegín, Jerónimo Moya, who is also his sentimental partner.

On the other hand, yesterday there were criticisms of public officials. The two orange councilors in Alcantarilla published a harsh letter against the coordinator’s strategy and Caravaca councilor José Antonio García launched a message on Twitter: “When personal ambitions exceed the general interest, there is only one way: door.”

The party prefers “not to decide hot” on the abstention of Alberto Castillo The last deputy to cast his vote yesterday was the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo. And as announced this week, he opted to abstain. This supposes a rupture of party discipline, even though the vote was not decisive (it was already impossible to reach the 23 ‘yeses’ that granted the absolute majority necessary for the triumph of the motion of censure) and although Castillo intends to excuse himself in his institutional role. The spokesman for the Citizens’ Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Juan José Molina, affirmed yesterday that they will not take “any hot decision” on the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, also from Cs, due to his abstention in the vote of the motion of censure. Juan José Molina indicated that both he and Ana Martínez Vidal will sit down to talk with Alberto Castillo “and in a few days we will make the appropriate decisions.” For their part, sources close to the president of the Assembly comment that Castillo’s intention is to “build bridges” between the two factions in the parliamentary group. And it is that now a difficult situation is opening, since the three parliamentarians who have opposed the motion of censure – Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez – cannot be expelled from the group, by the regulations of the Regional Assembly. Castillo is in an intermediate position. The Popular Party will put all the meat on the grill to add the president of the Regional Assembly to its cause. With him, the three dissidents from Cs and those expelled from Vox, would add an absolute majority in the Chamber.