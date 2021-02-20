The regional coordinator of Citizens, Ana Martínez Vidal, closed yesterday one of the fissures that crack the orange team of the Autonomous Government with the announcement of the substitute at the head of the Transparency Department of Beatriz Ballesteros, who resigned on Thursday after being “humiliated “And” designated “by the party leadership. The new director will be José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, right hand of Martínez Vidal herself in the Ministry of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, where he holds the position of general secretary.

With the promotion of Sánchez Torregrosa to the position of counselor, the head of Ciudadanos strengthens her position in the regional Executive, waiting for the president, Fernando López Miras, to undertake the restructuring of the Government that will include, as planned, the appointment of Martínez Vidal as vice president instead of her party colleague and councilor for Social Policy, Isabel Franco, with whom the coordinator of Cs has maintained deep differences for a long time.

Despite the insistence of the orange formation for López Miras to undertake this remodeling, the president does not seem to be in a hurry, which is causing discomfort in his government partners. In the direction of Cs there are those who see in this delay a premeditated maneuver of the PP to prolong the internal dissensions that erode the oranges in the Region.

Sánchez Torregrosa resigned as director of Real Murcia due to differences over the debt of the entity he owned



Former director grana



The next Transparency advisor is a lawyer specialized in business and labor law. A veteran militant of Ciudadanos, Sánchez Torregrosa has made a political career under the guidance of Martínez Vidal, who first placed him in the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Business, then placed him in the regional leadership of the party with the position of Secretary of Institutional Action and now it has been proposed to seat him in the Governing Council of the Autonomous Community.

The lawyer was a member of the Real Murcia Board of Directors, from which he was forced to resign due to the disagreement with the rest of the members of this body regarding the 4.5 million euros of debt of the large entity that Sánchez Torregrosa bought from a Samper company. The rest of the directors asked him to sell this debt, given the disappointment of being both a manager and one of the company’s top creditors. He refused and resigned.

Instead of the public statement released by the regional government, as is customary in these cases, the announcement of the new director was made by Martínez Vidal through Twitter early in the afternoon yesterday, and Ciudadanos gave it official status shortly after with a note distributed to journalists by WhatsApp. Vidal had the courtesy to inform President López Miras beforehand.

However, despite the rush of Ciudadanos to fill the gap left by Justice Beatriz Ballesteros in the Governing Council, the appointment of Sánchez Torregrosa will still have to wait. First, the Governing Council must meet to approve his dismissal as General Secretary of the Company, and then it is the president who must sign his appointment.

One of the first decisions of the new director will be to decide whether to continue the four senior positions that Ballesteros had at Transparencia.