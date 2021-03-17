The candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia representing Ciudadanos and PSOE, in the motion of censure presented against the government of Fernando López Miras, Ana Martínez Vidal, asked all the deputies this Wednesday to vote in conscience tomorrow, seeking the general interest and not the particular. «Does anyone really believe that it is comfortable to file a motion against a government of which they are part? Does anyone really think this is easy for me? But we are not here to do the easy thing, but the right thing, “he assured the Chamber, and promised to govern for all Murcians if they trust her tomorrow.

In a forty-minute speech, Martínez Vidal explained the government’s guidelines for two years that he wants to conform with the PSRM-PSOE. It is based on the 24-point programmatic agreement that he signed with the socialist leader, Diego Conesa, moments before the session. The candidate denounced the “extremely serious situation” in the Region and called for a “quick response” from the deputies to events such as the irregular vaccination of some six hundred high-ranking regional officials and staff from the Ministry of Health who, according to her, has revealed “the corruption” of the Popular Party and its “long trail”.

The vaccination was the trigger for the rupture and the controversy that opened the eyes of the leaders of Ciudadanos after «26 years of corruption, abuse of power, crony capitalism and impunity“In a land with” some of the worst socioeconomic records in the country. ” In Ciudadanos, he assured, they are wrong “but we do not cover crimes.” Hence, they sought solutions in the agreement with the Socialists and the motion of no confidence in the president.

The main objective of the coalition government that Cs and PSOE intend to constitute is the fight against corruption, transparency in the institutions and the implementation of the ethical code in the Administration. One of the most relevant commitments is preparation of a comprehensive audit in the Murcian Health Service“More necessary than ever because the pandemic has made you shoot spending in an uncontrolled and opaque way,” Martínez Vidal told the PP.

There will be a reinforcement of public health and a strategic plan in Primary Care. “Education is also key and must be based on freedom and excellence, both public and concerted,” according to Martínez Vidal, who asked for explanations about the destination of the funds transferred by the Government for educational reinforcement due to the pandemic . He also committed to a quick return from schoolchildren to classrooms.

The candidate regretted that the Region has one of the highest rates of poverty and social exclusion, which is why a Social Services law and a new model to serve the most vulnerable people that also include housing solutions will be necessary. As for SMEs, Martínez Vidal regretted that the regional government is in a very restrictive pandemic with businesses located in municipalities with a low rate of contagion and confirmed that there will be an increase in the spending ceiling by 148 million to also meet the needs of companies.

Martínez Vidal announced a Protection of the Mar Menor law with “courageous measures that are decisively aimed at its regeneration, not as before” and he spoke of plans to complete infrastructures such as the Mediterranean Corridor and the arrival of the AVE to Murcia, Lorca and Cartagena. As for the latter town, the candidate said she was willing to restore its “dignity” by betting on its logistics activities area and the Gorguel container terminal.

In terms of science, he promised to increase the budget in R & D & I and in terms of financing he assured that there will be an extraordinary equalization fund of 270 million while they negotiate a fair and fair regional financing model.

Hard speech by Conesa



The debate on the motion of censure began with a harsh intervention by the secretary general of the PSRM and Socialist parliamentary spokesman, Diego Conesa, who called Fernando López Miras “infamous” several times, and said that he is leading a government “indecent and immoral, which is the fruit of corruption. Conesa intervened on behalf of the PSOE and Cs to justify the presentation of the initiative against López Miras. In half an hour He insisted on the idea of ​​corruption, called the three dissident advisers of Ciudadanos several times “turncoats”, of which he also said that they were not worthy of the Region and asked for their resignation. “Do you know this will haunt you all of life?” He asked them.

Conesa pointed out as great defects of the popular Executive, which he described as “corrupt”, the defense of “private interests” during the last 25 years, cited the management of the Escombreras desalination plant as the greatest example of this, and highlighted the almost 11,000 million euros of regional debt. After denouncing that the Community continues in March without updated budgets, raised the dilemma between “regeneration or corruption”. So he asked the deputies to vote in favor of the motion of no confidence. “If it does not prosper, it will lose the Region and we will find ourselves just around the corner with an election,” he said.

In a subsequent intervention as a socialist spokesman, Conesa did not lift his foot off the accelerator and accused the PP of wanting to buy Cs councilors in the Murcia City Council with “briefcases” and, cheered by his fellow group members, called the “chorizos” popular before assuring: «We have a corrupt government of turncoats, that is what the whole country has seen in raw meat. It is a corrupt government that we will fight until the October elections that have been agreed with Vox».

Miras and its health management



Conesa obtained a reply from Fernando López Miras, who in his turn to oppose the motion, slowly and calmly initially, stressed that governments are there to “save lives and not to rob armchairs”. He blamed the current situation, which deteriorates the image of the Region, on the “uncontrollable ambition” of Ana Martínez Vidal, whom he accused of “blowing up a pact that was working well.” In his opinion, without respecting Murcians, “He threw himself into the arms of the left to get an armchair” renouncing “the most basic liberal principles, benefiting the communism of Podemos and Sanchismo ”, and without respecting the word given. “Mrs. Martínez, there is no more defector here than you” for breaching the 2019 agreement, he snapped. Later he reproached him for using Conesa, “accused along with the leadership of his party,” in reference to the socialist leaders José Vélez and Jordi Arce.

López Miras insisted on the judicial investigation of Conesa, for the processing of a fine in his time as mayor of Alhama de Murcia, in order to discredit his role in the motion of censure and accused him of blocking major projects in the Region, such as the AVE, the Mediterranean Corridor and the arrival of European funds for socio-economic recovery, only for partisan purposes. It also made him ugly that he asks socialist mayors to “prevaricate” by winking at the media that treat them well.

The president defended the validity of the pact he signed in 2019 with his vice president Isabel Franco and recalled that together they addressed that year one of the greatest challenges facing the Region, the DANA, before the coronavirus pandemic. For him, the important thing now is to keep his guard up to fight Covid-19 with “courageous measures” even if they are sometimes unpopular. López Miras resorted to his management of this crisis to reject all previous criticisms of Conesa. “This is what is really important and not the tricks hatched in Madrid,” he said, after recalling that there are no positive cases in nursing homes, thanks to the management, he said, of Franco and the Ministry of Health. “That is what Murcians want and not for you to lead the region from your chair of the accused with a president tied by the socialists and communists.”

In his last words before the Plenary in this debate, López Miras highlighted that the motion has had a positive consequence: «It has made the Government of the Region more cohesive and more committed». He also thanked the three deputies expelled from Vox, whose vote could be decisive tomorrow, and stressed that his government will not be an obstacle in the economic recovery.

During the spokesmen’s turn, Juan José Molina, from Ciudadanos, accused his fellow defectors of “having trampled,” “having spat in the face of voters” and “having sullied democracy.” «Do you know what they think of you? That they are scoundrels», Said before the Plenary, from which Valle Miguélez, Isabel Franco and Francisco Álvarez were absent. Unlike them, Molina said that they could lose the motion, but “we will leave here with our heads held high. This motion has already done a very important service: unmasking the goings-on of those who are manipulative, arrogant and corrupt.

Regarding the motion, Molina recalled that what was elucidated It is the salvation of the democratic system and the choice between a defected government or another of regeneration. “If the motion had a reason to be, now it has an obligation to be” for everything that surrounds it.

Liarte does not clarify what will vote



The most anticipated intervention before that of Martínez Vidal was that of the spokesman of the Vox Group and head of the ranks of those expelled from that party, Juan José Liarte, who reproached everything that is happening around the motion of censure but kept the unknown about what he, Francisco Carrera and Mabel Campuzano will vote on this Thursday. He recalled that they were expelled from Vox “for not swallowing anyone’s impositions” and insisted that “the deputies do not belong to the parties,” leaving the door open to not support the PP, even if it is “on the right” or vote in favor of the PSOE, even if it is on the “left”, because the important thing is to benefit the Region and Spain “by complying with our voters.”

For her part, María Marín, spokesperson for Podemos, denounced before the Chamber “superior interests” that are at the forefront of the Region, among which she cited the agribusiness, the “lords of the game” and large business pressure groups. A good part of his speech was dedicated to the turncoat advisers of Ciudadanos and to reproach Conesa that, as on this occasion, “every time you look to the right, you put the Region in trouble.” To Murcia he conveyed the message that “it is time to show that the people of our land are infinitely better than their rulers. It is the moment of the punch on the table and the step forward. Let no one doubt the meaning of our vote to evict the party from corruption that is weighing down our Region for 26 years and stopping the extreme right ».

The spokesman for the Popular Group, Joaquín Segado, reproached Conesa’s tone and disqualifications, which he considered “intolerable” and which hide the frustration at losing the opportunity to govern in Murcia. As your leader of the ranks, insisted on the idea that La Moncloa hatched a plan to overthrow a popular government that meanwhile he was working «to save lives in this Region. They should be ashamed. He assured Martínez Vidal that she will be remembered as a “mediocre deputy and an irrelevant councilor.” «You have put your signature next to a defendant for trespass. They have negotiated with a PSOE that has its entire leadership investigated for crimes of corruption, “he said. to the candidate, whom he accused of being the only traitor in all this controversy, for breaking the governance agreement signed in the summer of 2019. Segado also assured that «There will be no early elections in the Region of Murcia, Mr. Conesa is lying when he says that».