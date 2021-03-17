The candidate for the regional presidency, Ana Martínez Vidal, wielded this Wednesday that “presenting a motion when corruption suffocates an autonomous government mired in irregular practices that even play with people’s lives is an obligation.” That was his main justification for the initiative presented by Ciudadanos and PSOE: fighting corruption, the most repeated word in the speech he delivered in the first session of the debate in the Regional Assembly.

The orange leader began her speech by remembering those who died from coronavirus in the Region, patients who are admitted to hospitals and “all the families who have lost a loved one due to the coronavirus.” In that sense, he apologized “for the grotesque” of the last few days. Because it could have been “a simple change of government”, but it has become a “marketing of armchairs.” “This embarrassing spectacle of turning the Region into a marketing has no justification,” he observed.

Later, the candidate defended the presentation of a “constructive” and “essential” motion to “regenerate the institutions”, put an end to “corruption” and “regain the trust of citizens.” Martínez Vidal once again charged the regional government with “fraud” of the vaccination protocol, a “betrayal” and again criticized that the list has not yet been published.

He also attacked Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez, his three colleagues from the parliamentary group who signed the motion of censure and then agreed with the PP to vote against. He branded them “turncoats, three people whose signature is worthless” because “they have been sold.”

The leader of Ciudadanos also listed the consequences that, in her opinion, the different popular executives have left: high social exclusion, low salaries and pensions, public debt. “This is an act of responsibility, not armchairs,” he asserted. Like Diego Conesa, he argued several times that “citizens deserve a government without corruption after 26 years.” “We do not present a motion against the Popular Party, but against the corruption of the Popular Party,” he said. And he concluded: “The right thing to do is remove from power those who use it for their own benefit.”

Government program



Later he went on to detail the program signed with the PSOE, based on 24 points, and headed by “regeneration and the fight against corruption.” Regarding the pandemic, Martínez Vidal promised to publish the list of those vaccinated and to reinforce health, with an emphasis on primary care.

One of the main agreements that he announced is the creation of an Ecological Transition Council to promote the recovery of the Mar Menor. The candidate defended that it is essential “to adopt courageous measures that are aimed at their regeneration, not as before.”

In educational matters, he promised to guarantee “a quality education for all, defending both the public and the concerted”, and guaranteed the return to face-to-face, as he announced last week and pressed for several weeks when he was part of the regional government .

To overcome the socioeconomic crisis, he proposed “the much-needed law of social services,” a shock plan against poverty and social exclusion. And it was aimed in particular at the self-employed and SMEs in tourism, commerce and the hotel industry. In Martínez Vidal’s opinion, it is possible “to make both economic activity and health measures compatible as much as possible” because other communities have demonstrated them. In this sense, he reproached López Miras for being “the most restrictive president in Spain.”

To recover the sector, he also promised a strategic plan for tourism and another for state infrastructures that the new coalition government would negotiate with the central Executive. And he repeated another commitment made last week: “We are not going to raise taxes on Murcian, neither now nor in the future.” In addition, it also transmitted to the farmers a “firm commitment to Transfer” and announced measures against gambling, such as the “elimination of tax credits for gambling.”