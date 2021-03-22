The regional coordinator of Citizens, Ana Martínez Vidal, closed her ‘horribilis’ week yesterday, after the failure of her motion of censure against the Government and the desertion of three of the deputies of her formation, with a letter “to all the militancy” , in which he defends that he has done “the right thing”, appeals to unity to “fight for the party” and warns that, “when all this happens, I will take the pertinent decisions to defend my honor, my dignity and my image” .

Martínez Vidal remarks that “we are witnessing a merciless attack against the project for which we have all been fighting for years,” says the letter, in which she maintains that the attack is not only against her, but against everything that “I represent in the only center party capable of building bridges to the left and right in a climate of tension and ideological polarization ». An attack, he denounces, that does not come from a party, but from “specific people who want to destabilize us.”

The regional coordinator of Cs affirms that she feels “calm and convinced that I have done the right thing”. The municipal government and community pacts “were clearly broken, and it was essential to form a new executive that would provide stability and prioritize management over partisan interests.” A project, he remarks, that “did not respond to an ideological question, but to the need to restore dignity in our institutions.” A change, he insists, that “was tremendously necessary in view of the events.”

«It is time to fight»



Martínez Vidal emphasizes that his commitment is inalienable. “My loyalty to the party that gave me the opportunity to serve the citizens of our Region has been, is and will be unwavering. I do not conceive of politics as more than a collective project of public service ».

The leader of Cs ends her letter advising that she will adopt «the pertinent decisions to defend my honor, my dignity and my image. I send you a message of encouragement and strength. It is time to continue being united and to fight for our party, “he concludes.