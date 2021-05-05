The regional coordinator of Citizens in the Region affirms that her formation will continue to defend “the only center project with which thousands of voters continue to be identified” The regional coordinator of Citizens in the Region of Murcia, Ana Martínez Vidal. / Martinez Bueso

The regional coordinator of Citizens in the Region of Murcia, Ana Martinez VidalHe affirmed after the results of the elections in the Community of Madrid that his formation will continue to defend “the only center project with which thousands of voters continue to be identified.” In a message posted on his Twitter account, Martínez Vidal assured that“Re-inspiring its citizens is possible”. On the other hand, he regretted that he will never understand “hatred” or those who “take ideological differences to the personal level.”

Isabel Franco: “Some receive the punishment of citizenship”



The deputy of the Citizens Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Isabel franco, valued that “some receive the punishment of citizens for being defectors of ideology”, after knowing the results of the elections in the Community of Madrid. Franco, who was expelled from Cs after voting against the motion of censure presented by the orange formation and the PSOE in the Region of Murcia to evict the PP from the autonomous government, celebrated the victory of the leader of the PP of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is “double” because “it consolidates in Madrid and expels Pablo Iglesias from politics.” “Madrileños say no to sanchismo”Franco said in a message posted on his Twitter account, in which he congratulated the winners.