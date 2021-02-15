The regional coordinator of Citizens in the Region of Murcia, Ana Martínez Vidal, expressed this Monday her support for the national leadership of her party, after the collapse suffered in the elections to the Parliament of Catalonia, where Cs has passed the 36 seats that it They provided the winner in 2017 at six this Sunday.

«I want to show all my support to the National Directorate of my party, and especially to Inés Arrimadas. Now is when we need you more than ever. Thank you for these months of struggle and intense work in defense of our project. You have the support of Citizens Region of Murcia “, expressed Martínez Vidal from his profile on Twitter.

Before this post, the leader of Cs in the Region had already stated that the result obtained in Catalonia had been “worse than expected”, so she encouraged “self-criticism and start working from below.” «Today more than ever I feel proud and convinced to be part of Ciudadanos. The Spanish are jaded, and it is logical. We will continue to show that we are different, ”the tweet continued.

Along the same lines, the spokesman for the Citizens’ parliamentary group in the Murcia Regional Assembly, Juan José Molina, supported the national leaders: “We must accept momentary disappointment, but never lose infinite hope. We remain united and decisively with the aim of building a better country, “he wrote on the same social network.

For her part, the ‘orange’ deputy Valle Miguélez, limited herself to retweeting Fran Hervías, senator from Cs, and Fran Carrillo, deputy spokesperson in the Andalusian Parliament, both very critical. The latter used a phrase from a Joaquín Sabina song that Albert Rivera used to quote – “that being brave is not so expensive, that being a coward is not worth it” – and stressed that “it is time to assume responsibilities.”

More direct was Senator Miguel Sánchez, exporter of Citizens in the Regional Assembly, who, after learning about the results of 14-F, told the party’s first deputy secretary, Carlos Cuadrado: “There you have the door.” To those who expressed their support for the leaders, he told them that it would be better to “support and apologize” to the voters who trusted them, because they have “failed”, and advised “self-criticism” and “humility.”

Request for resignations in other communities



The position of the Murcian coordinator contrasts with that expressed in other communities by her party colleagues. Thus, several senators and deputies of Cs demanded resignations in the direction headed by Arrimadas, which they blame for the result.

One of the charges that were pronounced was Senator Fran Hervías, who was the secretary of Cs Organization when Rivera held the presidency and who Inés Arrimadas did not include in the new Executive. Referring to the current leaders of the orange formation, he affirmed that “they did not learn from the mistakes – theirs too – of the past, but neither from the successes” that led the party “to win in Catalonia.”

«Sad day and it saddens me that there are people who are not up to the task. Meanwhile, the true drama of Spain is the sanchismo and the band roaming freely, “added Hervías, who retweeted numerous messages from councilors and deputies demanding resignations.

Two other members of the Senate who demanded responsibility are Ruth Goñi and Emilio Argüeso. According to the latter, it is necessary to “open an internal debate” and for members to decide what strategy and what model of party they want and, after recalling that Albert Rivera and other members of his Executive left their positions due to the debacle of the November general elections , has asked “that the example spread.”

Goñi spoke in the same vein, indicating that Rivera and his team demonstrated “what it means to assume responsibilities in politics and how to do it.” Affiliates, supporters and voters await. As well as the definition of a new strategy. From 36 to 6, it is clear that the strategy has not worked, “he said.

Also Pablo Cambronero, deputy for Seville in Congress, urged the leadership of Cs to react. “A leader has to have two virtues just in case: simplicity in success and courage to take responsibility for failure. Times of failure, without palliative or outside responsibilities, “he wrote.

“Courage and loyalty to the project”



Other regional deputies who participated in this debate are Susana Gaspar, from the Cortes de Aragón; Cristina Gabarda and Jesús Salmerón, from Les Corts Valencianes; and José María Casares and Marta Pérez, deputies of the Extremadura Assembly who already faced the national leadership a few months ago.

Gaspar, who considers that Rivera “was brave assuming the errors in the first person”, wondered if someone in the orange formation will be able to follow in his footsteps at this moment in which, in his opinion, it is necessary to demonstrate “courage and loyalty to draft”.

For Gabarda, Rivera and other former leaders “set an example with their resignation after having brought Ciudadanos to the top”, while those who devised the current strategy and campaign for the elections in Catalonia “are failing the affiliates, at all militancy, without assuming responsibility.

In Salmerón’s opinion, “what touches, out of respect for the militants,” is that those responsible for the result in Sunday’s elections “assume their responsibility, the same responsibility they demanded” from the previous president, his secretary general, José Manuel Villegas , and the exporter in Congress Juan Carlos Girauta.

Pérez, for his part, regretted that she was called “wayward” for “not sharing the wrong decisions that were being taken” at the top of the party, as she believes that now it has been found that “they were the ones who were wrong.” «Self-criticism began on 10-N to clarify responsibilities. I hope the same, “he added.

Girauta and De Quinto reject Rivera being used as an excuse



In addition to these Cs representatives who currently hold public office, different people spoke who represented the party in the institutions in the past and who later lost their position, resigned, were separated or left the liberal formation.

This is the case of Girauta and Marcos de Quinto, former deputies in Congress and former members of the party’s Permanent Committee. The former spokesperson in Congress recalled Rivera’s resignation, his own and that of other colleagues when Cs lost 60% of the votes in the last generals and criticized that now, after leaving more than 80% of the votes in Catalonia , “Those who stayed intend to continue.”

He also denounced the “alibi” that he believes Arrimadas and his team were “manufacturing” and about which he warned three months ago. Girauta predicted that when they suffered the electoral crash in Catalonia, they would try to “point out the corpse of the fallen warrior” (Rivera) and blame him for what happened, for the bad results of 10-N.

De Quinto also came out in defense of the former president of Cs and condemned that the current leadership appealed during the campaign to “everything fought and achieved since 2006” in Catalonia but “avoiding mentioning its creator, Albert Rivera, as if it were now bothering them.”

“None of them would be where they arrived if it had not been for him,” he said, rejecting that now an attempt is made to use “the wild card Rivera” and the low turnout in the elections to justify the loss of 30 seats. The real reason, in his opinion, is Arrimadas’ strategy of “pleasing the left-handed media at the cost of giving others what Cs defended.”