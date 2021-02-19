The Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martinez VidalHe said on Friday that he “respects” all opinions, but does not “share” the statements of the vice president of the regional government, Isabel Franco.

It should be remembered that Franco assured this Friday to attend with “major concern” to the news that appear in the press, in which “people other than those who have the power to do so, allow themselves to introduce, announce or suggest changes in the Governing Council”, in clear allusion to Martínez Vidal.

At a press conference and when asked about these statements, Martínez Vidal remarked that this Friday morning she was preparing the presentation of the project to revalue waste for the generation of biogas, which is the first strategic project to be presented in the Community , Y has not had the opportunity to hear the statements of the vice president.

“In any case, I already tell you that I respect all opinions and, in this case, I do not share them,” according to the also autonomous coordinator of Ciudadanos on the statements of her party partner.

In this sense, Martínez Vidal announced that there is no news regarding the issue of government restructuring, after the resignation this Thursday of the Minister of Transparency, Public Administration and Citizen Participation, Beatriz Ballesteros, alleging a loss of confidence of Ciudadanos, the party that proposed her for the position. However, Martínez Vidal advanced that in the next few hours the appointment of the new Transparency counselor who will replace Ballesteros will be made public.

«Given the situation of economic and health crisis, it is more timely than ever to carry out a government reform to make the management of the pandemic more effective and efficient ”, Martínez Vidal assured.

In this sense, he acknowledged that he has not had the opportunity to speak with the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, but believes that there will be no problem on this issue.

“We will agree as we are doing with everything, with the Government’s management and we have always done so”, according to Martínez Vidal, who considered that they have always “prioritized what is truly important, such as projects like today’s, which are totally disruptive and extremely important for the Region, above other personal or party issues.