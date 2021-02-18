The president of the regional government, Fernando Lopez Miras, showed its “recognition” and “gratitude” to the former Minister of Transparency, Public Administration and Citizen Participation, Beatriz Ballesteros, for this time in which “he has given the best of himself for the Region of Murcia and for the million and a half of Murcia.”

At a press conference and when asked about the “irrevocable resignation” announced this Thursday by Ballesteros, López Miras made an express recognition because the former councilor was “at the height of the circumstances in one of the most complicated situations in recent years in the Region, during DANA on September 12 and 13, 2019.

«She lived up to what she demands to be the Emergency Counselor», According to López Miras, when asked about this matter in the press conference that he offered accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas.

Martínez Vidal «respect» Ballesteros’s decision



The spokeswoman for the Executive and coordinator of Citizens in the Region, Ana Martinez Vidal, thanked Beatriz Ballesteros for her work, although she does not share the former councilor’s perception that the party has lost trust in her.

Vidal confirmed that in the near future he will carry out a remodeling of the Citizens’ portfolios, “which will not only affect names but also competences.” He stated that the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, also wants to remodel his team.

“From Ciudadanos Región de Murcia we respect his decision and wish him the best of luck in his professional career,” said Martínez Vidal in a post on Twitter. Likewise, the leader of the orange formation pointed out that their party will continue to “bet on Transparency, more necessary than ever.”

It should be remembered that Beatriz Ballesteros is not affiliated with Ciudadanos, but is independent of political affiliation. In this way, the ex-counselor will return to her place to the commercial court of the Provincial Court of Valencia.

In this way, Ballesteros will not take part in the Governing Council which was scheduled to be held this Thursday, although he has come to communicate his decision to his former colleagues from the regional collegiate body.

In this sense, Ciudadanos confirmed that it is a personal decision, and appreciated the “magnificent work” that the counselor has developed and, above all, the Good Governance Law that she has prepared. Likewise, Cs pointed out that the person who will replace Ballesteros will be appointed shortly as head of the Ministry.