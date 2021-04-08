Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina will present motions, both in the Assembly and in the municipalities, so that Alberto Castillo does not continue as president of the regional parliament. Speaking to Onda Regional de Murcia, Martínez Vidal also assured that Ciudadanos has already initiated the expulsion file from Alberto Castillo’s own party, after abstaining on Wednesday in the vote to designate the also expelled Francisco Álvarez as spokesman for the parliamentary group.

The regional coordinator of Citizens disapproved of Castillo’s attitude, who also abstained in the vote on the motion of no confidence presented by the orange formation and PSOE to unseat the PP from the regional government. For Martínez Vidal, the situation is “scandalous and grotesque”, caused by people who “the last thing that matters to them are the citizens of the Region of Murcia” and who act “at the dictates, logically, of the PP”, which is, in his opinion, “the one behind this whole operation.”

The coordinator of Cs in the Region indicated that Castillo was a “participant” in the “operation” by allowing a notary to enter “without our knowledge” to the premises of the Assembly, something that was denied to the Secretary of Institutional Action of Cs. “Everything was perfectly coordinated between the president of the Assembly and the three defectors, or, rather, the four,” he asserted. He also considered that Castillo wanted “to make up with his abstention that position of equanimity as president of the Assembly, but what he did was to favor or allow a defector who is expelled from a party to be a spokesman for that party and, in addition, that there is interference of the Executive in the Legislative ».

This, in his opinion, is due to a “democratic anomaly, a total perversion of the democratic system” that “any democracy should not allow.” «The Region of Murcia does not deserve that; Murcians do not deserve political leaders who sell themselves for money, in exchange for perks», He added. In line, he pointed out that the 61 positions that Citizens have in the municipalities of the Region of Murcia will present motions to disapprove the president of the Assembly, something that he will also do within the Murcian parliament.

«He was put, in the first place, for being a Cs deputy, and, secondly, as a result of a government pact with the PP that has already been broken. Therefore, it does not make any sense that Castillo, who I know that you have been negotiating and talking these past few days with leaders of the Popular Party, is legitimized to be the second authority in the Region, “he added.

Likewise, the coordinator of Cs explained that she has tried to speak privately with Castillo in recent days, but it has not been possible, although Molina and the national leadership of the party were able to do so this Wednesday morning. «He confirmed that under no circumstances was he going to allow the spokesperson to fall on another person that was not Molina, “he said.

It should be remembered that this Wednesday Francisco Álvarez presented his dismissal as Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, position held for three weeks, to be the spokesperson for the Parliamentary Group of Citizens, the party from which he was expelled, in the Regional Assembly of Murcia.

The announcement of resignation was transferred by Álvarez this same Wednesday to the deputies of Cs, in a meeting in which he also exposed the new organization chart of the Parliamentary Group, according to which he will occupy the presidency of almost all the committees. After their rejection of the initiative, the three parliamentarians were expelled by the formation led by Inés Arrimadas, and days later, appointed councilors: Álvarez de Empleo, Investigación y Universidades and Miguélez de Empresa, Industria y Portavocía. Franco, for his part, continued to head the Department of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Family and Social Policy.