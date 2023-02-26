

Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, the world champion crowned with the “World Cup 2022” with “Tango”, has become a key element since he arrived at Old Trafford Castle, the stronghold of Manchester United last summer, and succeeded in restoring solidity and strength to the defense of the “Red Devils”, and formed with Frenchman Raphael Varane is a wonderful duo, and Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag relied on him in most matches, unless either of them was injured.

One of the most prominent features of this “fierce” defender is what he told about himself to the newspaper “The Telegraph” and about his style of play represented in physical strength and confrontations that amount to aggression towards competitors.

Martinez revealed that he sometimes feels like killing opponents, “he said it as a joke,” and added: “I can’t do that, of course, so that I don’t get sent off every game!”

Born on January 18, 1998, 23 years old, Martinez admits his love for football, to the extent that he sometimes shows the aggressive side in him, a problem that always pushes him to the need to control his emotions and control his affection for his club strongly.

And he said about that: I think that playing aggressively to the point of aggression is part of the “culture” of Argentine football because we are emotional, and we exaggerate this emotion a lot.

Martinez tried to explain and interpret his words so as not to be misunderstood, and he said: Football for us is everything, and that is why we give it our maximum energies, strength, and emotions, and I remember that when I was a little boy at the age of 4 or 5 years, I used to fight over the ball with all my being and cry when I cried. I get lost.

The funny thing is that despite this aggressive style of playing football, and the tremendous physical strength that Martinez possesses, especially in confrontations and direct confrontations with the attackers, he only received 4 yellow cards throughout this season, and he was not sent off at all. Martinez was keen to mention this statistic, in order to mitigate the severity of his words and his loneliness, and said: Of course I can control myself and control my emotions, otherwise I will be suspended in every match, and for this I have to be smart while playing my favorite game.

Lisandro Martinez started his professional career at Newell’s Old Boys in the 2017-2018 season, and from there to Defensa Hostica in Argentina, and then traveled to Europe, where he played for Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands “2019-2022”, where he played 120 matches over 3 seasons, during which he won the league twice. , and the cup once, and he was crowned player of the year in Ajax in the 2021-2022 season, and he moved last summer to Manchester United.

Martinez played his first match with the “Tango” team in March 2019, and contributed with his teammates to winning the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 “Finalissima” championship, and finally winning the last World Cup in Qatar.

