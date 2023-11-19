Genoa – “You’re great but… please: postpone quickly because every time I’m afraid that my heart won’t hold up”. Bagni Oasis, Corso Italia area. A group of fans tanning in the November sun notices Josep Martinez walking on the beach, compliments for the decisive save on Djuric but also recommendations begin. The goalkeeper smiles: «When I have the ball at my feet in the stadium I hear the buzz of the fans but I manage to isolate myself, to think with my head. Now the goalkeeper is like a midfielder: he must see the game and make the right pass to start the action.”

In the Netflix docu-film dedicated to René Higuita, the Colombian goalkeeper is indicated as the pioneer of goalkeepers who play the ball with their feet and no longer just think about saving.

«I saw it, it’s definitely true. But I believe that Neuer was fundamental for the new generation of goalkeepers. I liked Canizares and Casillas but it’s not like they were very strong with their feet… I remember Guardiola saying about Neuer that he wanted to try him in midfield but that he couldn’t because his president prevented him: it would have been too humiliating for the opponents.”

Why is it so important to have a goalkeeper who knows how to use his feet and not just his hands?

«The first pass counts a lot, it is important to know how to play short or throw long. When I was a kid I found a coach who started training me even outside the goal posts. Then when I went to Barcelona I did a lot of training to improve my technique and throwing. When I hurt my right leg I started kicking only with my left foot, my weak foot, and now I almost do better with my left rather than my right.”

Why did he become a goalkeeper? Usually, as kids, only those with poor feet go in the goal…

«I have always been a goalkeeper, since I was five years old. I have always played in goal, my dad was a goalkeeper even if only at an amateur level. I never saw him play but I remember him coaching me as a child. Then from my hometown team, Alzira, I had the chance to go to Barcelona. La Masia is the best youth school in Spain, one of the best in the world.”

They say that to be a goalkeeper you have to be a little crazy…

«Yes, I think so too. At least, I am a little. But as a kid I was even more so, now I feel more responsibility. When you’re in goal you’re a bit alone but I like to be. Even if it’s difficult to feel alone at Ferraris.”

Did you expect so much enthusiasm?

«Yes, although not so much… For us the fans are fundamental, they will be even more so in difficult moments. We know they will come but we also know that we will always have them by our side. When I’m in goal I have the fans just a few meters away, I feel them, I hear every comment, every incitement. But I manage to isolate myself, it’s essential to be able to perform at my best.”

Why did you choose Genoa?

«I had been coming for two years almost without playing, Leipzig is a great club but for a young player it is essential to play. Here I could have had this chance and so it was. But nothing was taken for granted. For a footballer there are more difficult moments than those in which everything goes smoothly. But it takes great mental strength. And I think I had it.”

What was the decisive moment?

«The trip to Bari. I had lost my place after an injury and Mr. Gilardino, as soon as I arrived, told me that I would have my opportunity but that for the moment he would continue with Semper. Let’s be clear, Adri is a great goalkeeper. But I wanted to play. And I found myself on the pitch in Bari: he with the flu and therefore at home, I was fine but when I woke up I was in pieces. During the day I almost slept, on the pitch the fever rose to 39. I was shaking, I have never felt so bad. I looked at the stopwatch and hoped the time would pass quickly. At the last minute I found Salcedo’s header in my hands, a decisive save in a decisive match. At the final whistle the party started but I just wanted to go and get into bed. I have somewhat confused memories of that evening.”

Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Las Palmas, now Genoa. Only in Leipzig there was no sea…

«For me it’s fundamental, when I’m old I’ll go and live in a house on the beach. Like these I see here in Boccadasse. In Italy I found the same way of life as the Spaniards, the people are warm, I feel affection towards me. In Germany it’s a little different…”.

These days it’s time for storms…

«When I set off towards Pegli I look at the sea in Corso Italia, I see some nice high waves. And it makes me want to get a surfboard… When I was a kid I spent hours and hours in the water, now I go much less. Riding the waves gives a very strong sensation, you feel the strength of nature.”

Is Genoa riding the right wave?

«Yes, it’s a nice wave. The team has great potential. Have you seen that no opponent, apart from Fiorentina, has ever put us under? We want to stay in Serie A, we know we are strong and we must continue to prove it on the pitch too.”

Which goalkeeper impressed you the most?

«Maignan».

And Giroud version number one?

«He had courage but he doesn’t have the style of a goalkeeper. Certainly in that outing on Puscas he had a lot of courage. On the other hand, attackers are the most similar to us goalkeepers: they are used to putting their head, feet and body into trying to hit the ball and score goals.”

Now that he is playing in Serie A, will he be able to return to the national team?

«I know they follow me, the coach is the one who gave me my debut in the Under 21s and knows me well. But Spain has many goalkeepers, it won’t be easy. But it’s a goal of mine, I won’t give up easily.”

If you hadn’t been a doorman, what job would you have chosen?

«I don’t know, I’ve never asked myself the problem. I wanted to be a goalkeeper, I succeeded. When I was 17, the call came from Barcelona, ​​they were looking for a goalkeeper my age and then everything changed there: I left home to pursue my dream.”