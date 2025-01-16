

01/16/2025



Updated at 9:33 p.m.





He Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has appointed the referees who will be in charge of dispensing justice on matchday 20 of LaLiga EA Sports. In the case of Sevilla’s visit to Girona, Martínez Munuera will be the one who will direct the match that will take place this coming Saturday in Montilivi starting at 2:00 p.m. The Valencian referee will be assisted in the VAR by Trujillo Suárez. This year Sevilla already knows what it means to win and draw with this Valencian referee, who refereed a match for the first time. sevillian derby last October 6. In addition, on December 2 he also took charge of Sevilla – Osasuna, which ended 1-1.

In the total count, Martínez Munuera He has brought luck to Sevilla, since the last game they lost with him was in the 2019-20 season against Real Madrid (2-1). Of the last ten games that the Valencian has coached, three have been draws and seven have been Sevilla victories.