The Arbitration Committee has decided that Juan Martínez Munuera is the ideal referee for the Cup final between Athletic and Barcelona. The braid, born in Benidorm in 1982, has been an international referee since 2015, being present at major events such as the European Under-19 or as a VAR referee in the 2019 Club World Cup final; in addition, to direct different parties of selections, Champions and Europa League.

Is It will be his first Copa del Rey final, after 30 games called in this competition and 164 in the First Division. Martínez Munuera is a well-known referee for the two finalists: Athletic and Barcelona. The Basques have been whistled up to 22 times: 12 of them resulted in Athletic’s victory, two ended in draws and eight in defeats. The balance is more positive for blaugrana, since of whats 23 games who has refereed them, in 15 games they won, against four draws and four defeats with him on the field.

Although it is true that Barcelona do not keep a great memory of Martínez Munuera. This season he was in charge of directing the first league Classic, where, at the request of the VAR, a penalty from Lenglet on Ramos for grabbing was pointed out. A decision that neither the players nor Koeman himself liked or convinced. In addition to the Classic, Martínez Munuera has whistled the Catalans in the 1-1 draw against Cádiz. To Athletic, this season he has only directed him twice this campaign and both times resulted in a victory for the lions: in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Madrid (1-2) and in the league match against Granada (2-1).

They will also be part of the referee teaml Barber Sevilla and Cabañero López, both from the bands. Two ex-referees will be in the VOR room to review any clear and manifest errors on the field of play. Is about Gonzalez Gonzalez, who hung up the whistle last summer, and from Iglesias Villanueva, that this is his second season as a referee specialized in VAR and away from the pitch.