Although the referee of Real Madrid-Avida of the round of 16 … White, in which he had to point out outside.

I don’t know what the criterion in Europe is, but In Spain it would have been canceled offside. Vinícius that is in anti -regulation position, covers the vision to Oblak at the time the Brahim ball hits. Therefore, as the Brazilian being so close to the Atlético goalkeeper and within the goal area, interference on the adversary should have been considered.

It was the only remarkable mistake of the French collegiate, who at the beginning of the game allowed to play a lot and as the end approached was sanctioning more fouls, thereby avoiding any complication. In fact, he pointed out a couple of missing in the areas, in favor of the defending team, in two corner kicks.

The game was clean. Turpin only had to show a couple of yellow and were not for fouls. One went to Brahim for going to the stands to celebrate the goal and the other to an Ancelotti assistant. As normally in Europe, players barely protest. If it adds that there were no strong tickets, it was a white glove match.

There is no penalty to Rodrygo

In the other two controversial plays that the teams claimed during the meeting the Gallic right. The first took place in minute 6, in A Rodrygo internship in dispute with Javi Galán. The Madrid striker falls and Turpin points out nothing. The defender grabs his arm slightly, but he is in the ball dispute and that little grip does not cause him the fall.

The second was in the final stretch of the match, in the 80th minute, when a center of Javi Galán gives in Rodrygo’s arm being this inside the Courtois area. The Brazilian has his arms stuck and hidden behind the body and does not take a penalty because it is not.