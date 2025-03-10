One more day, a penalty action by hands within the area has been the most controversial play of the arbitration weekend in the Spanish Soccer League. It happened in the Getafe-Atlético de Madrid and served to put Simeone in … Advantage, although the destination of the clash was not yet written.

Celta – Leganés

Minute 36: Díaz de Mera Pita Penalti and expulsion of Nastasic for a possible iron to the warm of Borja Iglesias. He is wrong but the VAR calls him and the main referee of the party cancels both technical and disciplinary action.

Alavés – Villarreal

Minute 50: Ayoze, in a centered position to the area, pulls goal and Sivera leaves her trying to cover the shot. He does it with his hand and the collegiate Ortiz Arias expels him for avoiding a clear and manifest goal occasion. Right.

Minute 90+4: Red by double yellow to Antonio Blanco. None of the field referees realize that it is the second, but after a few seconds the varies calls the main to warn and shows the player to the player. You can do it, when considering identity confusion, since the first yellow was supposed to be attributed to another player.

Getafe – Atlético de Madrid

Minute 71: Ball hanging on the Getafe area, Soria and Le Normand dispute. It is touched by the goalkeeper, it is bounced and touches in the hands of Alderete. Cuadra Fernández initially sanctions anything but the VAR calls him to tell him to see the possible penalty by hand. It is true that it comes from a rebound, but Alderete carries very separate hands from the body at all times. The referee sees the monitor and indicates maximum penalty.

But we hadn’t stayed in what bouncing a partner is not a penalty? As long as the arms are not very widespread or there is a movement of the arms towards the ball. In this case, he voluntarily puts his arms ahead so as not to collide with the goalkeeper, and what he really does is hit the ball. It is not an accidental action, the arms are in that position, because the player wants. Obviously he doesn’t want to hit the ball, but …

Minute 86: Correa entrance to Djene. He arrives late and impacts with his tacos on the defender’s twin. The referee shows him yellow, but again the VAR calls him to rectify and show him the red.

Athletic Club – Mallorca

Minute 90+4: They ask for a penalty for Gorosabel’s push to Dani Rodríguez. Hernández Hernández does not indicate it and his decision is correct. The defender puts his arms on his back and the striker when he notices it jumps forward, exaggerating.

Betis – Las Palmas

Minute 90+3: Bajcetic tries to remove Altamira’s ball inside her area. He states the instep and Sánchez Martínez sanctions the penalty with success.