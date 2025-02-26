Alberola Rojas expelled Antony with direct red for an entrance to Iglesias, last minute, in Betis’s visit to Getafe.

The referee in his writing cannot qualify the facts. You must give the greatest number of details, of … Faithful, concise and clear form, so that the committee can then decide on the sanction to apply.

Alberola indicated that the entrance was behind, without the option of playing the ball, and using excessive strength. In other words, what could be described as a serious sudden game. Qualification that, as I say, should not use the collegiate.

The technical committee of referees and anyone who has a minimum knowledge of the rules, knows that the Betis player deserved to be expelled

The surprise has come when the discipline committee has left this expulsion without effect. This is to rearbit the play and not what VAR usually does, which receives so many criticisms.

It already happened a few years ago. The referees wrote the reprimands and expulsions in a very generic way, first in protest and second to prevent them from getting into their work and threw by land.

In the end they will get them to do it again. Or what is more serious, that they have to stop some day to value and respect them. Well nothing, that Antony plays.











