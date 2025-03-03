The 26th day of the League in the First Division left several controversial plays, including several area actions during Betis-Real Madrid on Saturday and the expulsion of the realist Elustondo in the clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad … Sunday. We analyze these and other arbitration controversies of the league weekend:

Valladolid – Las Palmas

Minute 29: Red Card to McKena for avoiding a clear chance of a goal crashing with anuar and knocking him down. The collegiate is right.

Girona – Celta

Minute 49: Alfon hospitalized in Girona area, the ball stays a little behind and David López tries to put his leg while wanting to stop. What he does is hit the attacker’s leg and knock him down. Ortiz Arias rightly sanctions action as a penalty.

Betis – Real Madrid

Minute 53: Internship of Jesús Rodríguez, who when he is inside the area and will finish off Rudiger and Leather. Hernández Hernández points out a maximum and right penalty, but it shows yellow when it is red for me, since the German defender has no option to play the ball and avoids a manifest occasion of goal.

Minute 56: Now it is Rodrygo who falls. Ask for a penalty but the defense puts the body. There is no push or demolition. The referee acts well not indicating anything.

Minute 65: Fall of Jesús Rodríguez before the entrance of Tchouameni. It seems to me that the Frenchman stands in his rival’s career and puts his body. For me and for the referee it is simply a ball dispute.

Minute 74: Cucho fall with Lucas Vázquez. They ask for a penalty for agar. There is, but it seems to me that it is simultaneous between both players.

Atlético de Madrid – Athletic Club

Minute 36: Atlético de Madrid goal and the ball impact on the arms of lived. They are glued to his body and Gil Manzano does not see anything punishable. Success.

Barcelona – Real Sociedad

Minute 16: In depth ball to Dani Olmo, who controls before Elustondo grabs and knocks him down. Quintero González shows him a red card for avoiding a clear and manifest goal occasion.

Be right because Barca had the ball controlled, it was very centered and with advantage over the defenders.

Osasuna – Valencia

Minute 44: Penalty sanctioned in favor of Osasuna for demolition of Mosquera to Rubén García. Correct because the defender goes to the ground and zancadillea. Well Melero López.