Day 24 of the League concluded as one of the most controversial so far this year, which began to get tangled up with the arbitration of Munuera Montero in the Sadar during the Osasuna-Real Madrid and had the icing in Barcelona- … Rayo Vallecano, which ended with a controversial Barca victory.

In the end, any excuse is sought to say not only that the referee has failed but that the system does not work. The same ones that say that the penalty to Íñigo Martínez is not, even if they are very clear, they are the ones who claim maximum penalty in the other plays.

And the same happens with possible demolition to Dani Olmo and Raphinha. They are two ball dispute actions with insufficient contacts to sanction as a penalty. If they sanction them, it is said that it is inexplicable, and if they do not do what is possible.

Yesterday in Montjuic the arbitral team took a game forward with tremendous pressure. And what comes for the next days seems worrying. The damage is not to arbitration, it is football.

Those who are loading football are not the referees, they are those who do not know how to recognize any decision. No matter what is taken, it will be criticized yes or yes. As we go to more, a time will come when the only solution is that the referees stop some day and reflect.

These were the most controversial moves of the day:

Girona – Getafe

Minute 70: Quintero González sanctions lack of Yangel Herrera on Terrats but does not take a card. He is wrong. The VAR reviews the action and recommends the referee to see it. He does it and ends up showing the Red Card to the Girona player. It is a serious sudden game since he steps on the Achilles tendon of the rival’s leg farther from the ball, and therefore clear expulsion.

Osasuna – Real Madrid

Minute 2: Vinícius asks for a penalty for a Catena hand within the area. The Brazilian cuts him and the defender touches the ball slightly. Munuera Montero does not point it, since he considers that the arm is on the ground and serves the player. Right.

Minute 9: Vinícius fall in dispute with Moncayola. For me the defender is late and hits the attacker’s thigh, so he should have sanctioned maximum penalty. However it does not whistle. Mistake.

Minute 21: Cabecea Fede Valverde and the ball gives Juan Cruz’s arm. It is not sanctioned because the arm is attached to the body and in a natural position. The collegiate, who is right in the action, later admonishes Ancelotti for protesting it.

Minute 40: Direct red card to Jude Bellingham for saying something to the referee. The referee has not hesitated and explained it to the Captain of Real Madrid, Luka Modric. According to the wording of the act, “in the 40 Bellingham minute he was expelled for the following reason: for addressing me, being a few meters away, in the following terms ‘Fuck You’. The Disciplinary Code says in this regard that “insulting, offending or directed in terms or attitudes insulting to the main referee, attendees, fourth/a referee, managers or sports authorities, unless it constitutes a further fault serious, will be sanctioned with suspension of four to twelve games ».

Minute 54: Budimir and Camavinga ends, step on the foot of the striker, once he had already finished off. The main referee does not whistle but the VAR calls him, because although the attacker had already finished off at the door it is a reckless action worthy of yellow. Being reckless action cannot be considered as “residual penalty.”

Minute 90+2: He wants to leave Madrid in counterattack but Moi Gómez grabs the waist to Mbappé. Then the Frenchman, to get out of the defender, throws his arms behind. One of them impacts the mouth of the Osasuna player. I think both players deserved yellow for action, but I don’t see aggression of the Madrid player.

Leganés – Alavés

Minute 6: The VAR warns that Diarra releases the arm, and hits Nastasic when they were in the ball dispute. González Fuertes who had not sanctioned anything, begs penal after the notice.

Minute 30: Diego’s fall before the departure of Civil. The VAR observes that the attacker’s foot is caught under the goalkeeper’s leg. He calls him and is sanctioned.

Minute 48: Penalty that González Fuertes points out by the hands of Cisse. It is unbalanced in the dispute with an adversary but hits the ball with the arm very high. Success.

Minute 90+ 3: Munir hits Mouriño, the assistant tells the referee and admonishes him. Error that corrects the VAR, which reviews the play and sees that it gives a kind of punch in the stomach of the rival. As the ball is not at stake, it is a red card. Rectifies the main referee of the meeting.

Atlético de Madrid – Celta

Minute 5:Entrance from neighborhoods to Pablo Durán for which Martínez Munuera shows yellow to the rojiblanco. It is wrong because the entrance is very dangerous because it impacts with the tacos in the upper part of the adversary twin. It is a serious sudden game and does the VAR well to intervene to be shown the red instead of the yellow.

Minute 11: Guaita clears a ball and then hits Giuliano Simeone. The rojiblancos ask for a penalty but in reality it is the Atlético de Madrid player who does not touch the ball and leaves the foot that causes contact. Nothing is sanctioned, rightly.

Minute 66: The referee points out a maximum penalty for a stomp of Le Normand on Borja. He is right then stops him in the instep when trying to remove the ball.

Minute 90+4: Lender’s penalty is requested by Borja Iglesias agar when looking for the auction. There is a defense and attacker dispute and with success nothing is pointed out.

Betis – Real Sociedad

Minute 21:Jesús Rodríguez faces goal with the controlled ball, and when he is going to enter the area it is demolished by Zubeldia. Gil Manzano shows him direct red. It is right because it is a manifest occasion of goal, since although there were defenders near they were behind the striker, and the position was very centered and close to the goal.

Minute 31: Antony goes into the area of ​​Real Sociedad and Ahien grabs and knocks him down. Penalty is noted. Success.

Minute 73: Yellow to Becker by strong entrance to Ortiz. Mistake. It is a red card for the contact surface (tacos), and the impact zone (Achilles heel). Therefore it is a serious sudden game by using excessive strength. The collegiate is right.

Minute 90: Bakambu in my opinion is hit and shot down from behind, but Gil Manzano considers that it is not a penalty because it is the striker who leaves the leg.

Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano

Minute 26: Persistent Pathe Ciss to Íñigo Martínez, who ends up demolishing him. Melero López does not see it initially, but the VAR calls him. After the notice, penalty is sanctioned and admonishes the player of Rayo Vallecano. These are the grabs that were said at the beginning of the season that were going to sanction. Those that the defense forgets the ball.

Minute 43: Gol canceled from fruits by clear interference of Ntenka over Íñigo Martínez. It is in the offside position and makes the defender the screen. Right.

The ray claims two penalties for two grasses, of Font in a shot of mumin and cubarsí to cis. The first is in the dispute of the ball and insufficient, while in the second one does not even get ready.