The eye is long and obviously is already turned to Friday evening. Yes, Italy: a thought that immediately appears in the head of Roberto Martinez, even if at this moment it would be legitimate to think only of celebrating the passage to the quarters. It will be because black clouds are gathering over the physical conditions of De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, or it will be because the Belgium coach has already passed, but in the meantime the match scheduled against the Azzurri in Munich makes him say exactly this: “The Italy is the best team of the tournament, what Mancini did is an example of how to grow a team internationally. It will be a great match between two great teams ”. It really seems more than just a statement of fact.