Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester United have announced that Argentine defender Ajax Amsterdam has completed his five-year transfer to the English club.

Ajax reached an agreement with United earlier this month for the 24-year-old to move for 57.37 million euros, with 10 million euros as potential incentives.

United also said they had the option to extend the contract for an additional year.

Martinez can also play in the midfield and will return to work with coach Eric Ten Hag, who coached the player for three seasons at Ajax.

Martinez, who was named player of the year at Ajax last season, said: “I am delighted and honored to join this great club. I worked hard to get this opportunity. I will do my best. I am fortunate to join successful clubs during my career and this is what I want to continue with Manchester United (Red Devils).

He added, “A lot of work awaits me, but I am confident in my success, especially with the presence of this coach and this group of players.”

United start their Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.