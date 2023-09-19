For this last quarter of the year, the LA VERDAD Culture Classroom, in collaboration with the Cajamurcia Foundation, has organized five meetings with guests from different areas of knowledge: four at its headquarters in Murcia and one in Lorca, with the psychologist Rafael Santandreu (Thursday, September 21, Murcia), the professor, writer and traveler Pepe Pérez-Muelas Alcázar (Friday, October 6, Lorca), the writer Ignacio Martínez de Pisón (Tuesday, October 10, Murcia), the art historian Noelia García Pérez (Monday, November 20, Murcia) and the boredom researcher Josefa Ros Velasco (Monday, December 11, Murcia). All meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free until capacity is reached.

The first of the meetings will be this week, with the psychologist Rafael Santandreu, who will offer the talk ‘The method to live without fear’, the same title of his latest book, published in Grijalbo, where he tells how thousands of people have overcome anxiety, OCD, hypochondria and any irrational fear. Rafael Santandreu, speaking to LA VERDAD, said this Sunday in a previous interview that there are no magic solutions for true personal development: «Patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder really transform their brain. But only after a very hard effort. That is a great lesson for everyone: we can change radically but you will have to work hard.” The author of ‘The art of not making life bitter’ believes that “if you mentally equip yourself, you will be able to be happy and do wonderful things all your life. Whatever happens out there.”

Pepe Pérez-Muelas Alcázar, columnist for LA VERDAD, professor of Language and Literature in Seville, literary critic and traveler, debuts as an essayist at the Siruela publishing house with the publication of ‘Homo Viator. The discovery of the world through travellers’, his first book. LA VERDAD journalist Rubén García Bastida will accompany Pérez-Muelas in his first presentation in his native Lorca in an event organized together with the Futuro Imperfecto bookstore in the Cajamurcia Foundation room in Lorca. «Travel – explains Pérez-Muelas – has always been part of my life. They are the best reference of the sentimental education that I harbor. They have taught me that other worlds exist, that pain and joy can be shared. They have also helped me value the starting point of each expedition, what we call home and which is a kind of Ithaca that never disappoints.”

Ignacio Martínez de Pisón will be one of the featured signatures this year at the Murcia Book Fair, and his participation in the LA VERDAD Culture Classroom will be preceded by a signing at the LA VERDAD booth in Alfonso . In 2023, Martínez de Pisón has published one of the novels of the year or, as the publisher Seix Barral says, the most exciting: ‘Castles of Fire’. A choral novel in which he mixes a superb and documented historical setting with the fascinating future of a handful of unforgettable characters. For his novel ‘The Good Reputation’ he won the National Fiction Prize in 2015.

Noelia García Pérez (Melilla, 1976), professor of Art History at the University of Murcia, is the promoter of the project ‘El Prado en feminine’, for which she has been awarded by the Francisca Pedraza Association. She is one of the leading researchers on art and gender issues and in the LA VERDAD Culture Classroom she will speak on November 20 about the women who have had a special role in the Prado Museum, with a commented screening of works and photographs. In a profile published this Sunday, García Pérez commented that El Prado is surely the museum in the world in which women have been most decisive in its creation.

This year 2023, the programming of the Culture Classroom of LA VERDAD, coordinated by journalist Manuel Madrid, head of the newspaper’s Cultures area, is closed by Josefa Ros Velasco from Murcia, doctor in Philosophy, National Youth Research Award 2022 and president of the International Society for Boredom Studies. “We have placed too much responsibility in the algorithm designed to not bore us,” she acknowledged in her last interview in LA VERDAD. This postdoctoral researcher at the Complutense University is the author of ‘The disease of boredom’ (Alianza Editorial), one of the publishing successes of the season.