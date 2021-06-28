“We have little time available – said the Belgian coach -, but we will work to recover them for the match against Italy, a strong opponent in possession of the ball and on the counterattack but manageable”

On Friday, Belgium will challenge Italy for the quarter-finals of the European Championships. “The tournament of De Bruyne and Eden Hazard is not over – said coach Roberto Martinez -, our two players have not suffered serious damage. We have little time available, but we will work day by day in order to recover them for the match against. Italy. Today’s tests have relieved us, De Bruyne can stay with us “. On the match with the Azzurri: “We will not play with the defense and counterattack strategy. Our players are strong with the ball. We are very proud of the DNA of Belgian football. We want to control the games”. On Mancini: “He did a great job. We know each other from the Premier League. It shows his hand, 31 unbeaten games is an impressive streak. The game of Italy is greater than the sum of the value of the individual players “.

No regrets – “I have no complaints about the refereeing with Portugal. Palhinha deserved two yellow cards and if he had been sent off the game would have been different, but Brych is an experienced referee and if he decided that … I did not replace Eden Hazard because I had I needed him until the end, we had to qualify, an injury can happen. Italy is fine, defends well and is strong in possession and counterattack, but he is an opponent we can manage. “

Word to the defense – Thomas Vermaelen, defender of Belgium, at a press conference in Tubize: “Italy is a stable team, difficult to overcome. We will have to wait and see for them. The Azzurri know how to win games. I hope that Belgium will have more ball possession than Italy. game against Portugal. There were doubts about our defense, but it seems to me that the team did a great defensive job. We defenders know each other well, we have played many games together, we know what to do. I’m not here to prove that the others are wrong about me, my ambition is to win the European Championship “. Belgium has only suffered one goal in this European Championship so far, against Denmark.

