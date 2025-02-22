Martínez and Tudanca stage the change of leadership in the PSOE of Castilla y León: “Winning is possible”

Carlos Martínez and Luis Tudanca have staged this Saturday in Palencia in the fifteenth Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León the change of leadership of the party, which passes to the mayor of Soria. On the stage of the Ortega Theater in the Palencia capital and under the slogan ‘staying is future. Dare to change ‘both have opted for unity in the party to face the next regional elections, planned maximum for a year. Unity has been one of the keywords of Congress, which has inaugurated the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez

Tudanca took the stage to give his last speech as a socialist leader, after more than a decade in office and with the only victory of the PSOE in an election in almost four decades. Tudanca spoke after an entrance, in the ‘La Revuelta’ style, by Pedro Sánchez in Congress with Carlos Martínez to the rhythm of Rosendo’s ‘grateful’, who raised the socialist militancy from his seat. The former leader began remembering that “this autonomous community will not have future as long as it does not have a dignified public health throughout the territory”, in reference to the demonstration that is in Valladolid this Saturday for a better health in Bierzo.

“I’m going happy and calm because I know that the game is in magnificent hands,” Tudanca began, making a small balance of his decade at the head of the game, “I have given everything during these 10 years and they are a long period. I have tried to do what I should, what I promised when you chose me general secretary. ” Tudanca, who recalled his origin from the Burgos neighborhood of Gamonal and defined himself as “Leonese of Burgos” in full Leonese debate.

In his farewell Tudanca has claimed his 2019 electoral victory, “we have shown that winning is possible” and “that the hope of a progressive government in Castilla y León is real and is within reach.” “You have to defend a way of doing politics, which believes that utopias are possible and that there are no small causes,” he said.

Tudanca valued the fight against VOX measures in the regional government, “this time they did not pass and will not happen again” and pointed out that the extreme right resistance did a great service to Spain, making a call to deal with New World Order, “We would not have resisted without the unity of the left,” thanks to the unions for their position.

“Guard me a place with the former general secretaries of the party in future congresses,” he asked to end by making Carlos Martínez available, “I owe everything.” “Carlos, you have all my support and affection and all my work,” he said to value the unity and strength of the party with the new leadership.

Carlos Martínez: “I understand democracy as a matter of trust”

Carlos Martínez went on stage excited after the words of Luis Tudanca, which he invited to continue playing a role in the game, “we continue to make the unity the fortress to push the opposition to the opposition in Castilla y León.” With a speech where he vindicated with optimism to the PSOE, “I feel the pride of being heirs of the dream of freedom and aspiration of justice of many companions.”

“It is about rearming our political project and our teams, and we are always doing it, giving example, being an example, of respect and elegance, but above all of democratic maturity. Setting the objective of our political action in citizenship, in their problems and public policies with which to deal with lustrities of immobility, inaction, laziness, laziness. Setting the objective of our political action in people, on the planet and in democracy, ”said the new leader.

“I understand democracy as a matter of trust. Trust costs a lot to win it. That is why the loan of trust is also the nucleus and the essence of the task ahead, ”he said. “It’s about defending that we have the right to stay in our land. It’s about finding enough reasons to dare to change and trust us, ”he asked his party teammates.

The mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez, stressed that “I do not believe in personalist leaderships or salvapatrias. We need many leaders and many leaders, as many as towns and cities in Castilla y León. ”

Martínez thanked Pedro Sánchez for his work at the head of the Government, recognizing himself as “Sanchista Converso”, ensuring that he has widened the ideological basis for transforming the world, valueing his action in the war in Ukraine or in Gaza’s. “The rise of the extreme right and the populms arise in the territories that feel abandoned, which are waiting for a response from the PSOE,” he transferred,

“In democracy the recovery of trust begins to solve the problems that affect citizens well. We need a recognizable, socialist, European and solvent project not to fall into the risk of being irrelevant to Castilians and Leon, ”he explained.

Martínez also requested an autonomous pact against gender violence in the style of the state that will be renewed soon, “the denialism of sexist violence is a direct attack on democracy.”

“We need a transformation project for Castilla y León. And I am aware that deep transformations are based on education and culture. Only the people who know is free, and the freer one who knows the most. We need a project that makes our community more cultured and freer, ”he claimed in his speech.

The PSOE Congress, chaired by the mayor of Palencia Miriam Andres, had the initial interventions of the union leaders of UGT and CCOO, Óscar Lobo and Vicente Andrés. Among the charges of the party present were the Secretary of Organization, Santos Cerdán; the Minister of Education and Government spokesman, Pilar Alegría; the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo; and the Minister of Transport and leader of the PSOE of Valladolid, Óscar Puente, together with the only socialist president in Castilla y León, Demetrio Madrid.

Also on this day the first names of Carlos Martínez’s team have been known. The Leonesa Nuria Rubio will be the Deputy Secretary General, replacing Virginia Barcones; The Organization Secretariat will fall to the Burgos and former mayor Daniel de la Rosa, which replaces Ana Sánchez; And the presidency of the party passes to Minister Ana Redondo, which replaces the former president of the Diputación de León, Eduardo Morán.