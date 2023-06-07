‘Cuto’ Guadalupe He became the protagonist of all the media covers a few weeks ago, after discovering that his then partner, Charlene Castro, had been unfaithful. The former soccer player from Universitario de Deportes gave a press conference and in it he assured that he would not judge the action of the mother of his youngest son, since he also behaved badly in the past. Now, Roberto Martínez and José Luis “El Puma” Carranza spoke about the infidelity that their former teammate experienced.

What did Roberto Martínez think about ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

“America Shows” He sought out the cream idols and they sympathized with whom they consider their brother. “Everyone decides how to face their things and I think they have coped quite well, right? Well, we are in a country of sexists, well, and that out there works against him, but, well, I just spoke with him two or three days ago and he is super, super good. As he says, he is at a different stage and he seems great to me, ”Roberto Martínez said at the beginning.

It is also worth remembering that, recently, the popular ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe was caught partying to the max in a nightclub in Miami, to the rhythm of La Combinación de la Habana.

What did ‘El Puma’ Carranza say about ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

According to the published images, Jefferson Farfán’s uncle is having fun at a night event, while all the attendees watch him closely and do not hesitate to record it. Apparently, ‘Cuto’ has been overcoming lovesickness in this way.

Given this, the “Puma” was calm for his friend and assured that he has been enjoying his bachelorhood in a healthy way. “Yes, I always talk to him, we are in contact, we go to the restaurant. The relationship that we have, with Roberto, with the people of the U, has always been good”, Said the exvolante cream. Likewise, he added that they (the soccer players) are not “saints”: “We are guilty of what happens, we are not people who have done anything and sometimes women have resentment.”

