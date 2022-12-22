Neuer suffered a severe injury during a ski trip, after Germany’s harsh exit from the first round of the Qatar World Cup, which will keep him out of Bayern’s accounts until the end of the season.

And “Sky Sports” revealed that Gustavo Goni, Martinez’s agent, hinted that the 30-year-old goalkeeper, who was recently crowned with the “tango dancers” with the World Cup title, is wanted in the Bavarian team.

In the event that the deal takes place, Martinez will again face Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe in the round of 16 of the Champions League, which will give the French star an opportunity to take revenge after losing the World Cup final.

Although Mbappe scored a hat-trick against Martinez and scored a penalty shootout, he and his teammates lost the World Cup title to Argentina.

late glow

• Martinez shone strongly with Argentina during the World Cup, and grabbed the spotlight in the final against France by blocking a huge opportunity in the last seconds of the second overtime period, then brilliantly saving his own goal from a penalty shootout.

• Martinez, known for his childish outbursts and provocation against opponents, won the title of best goalkeeper in the World Cup.

• The tall goalkeeper moved to Aston Villa in September 2020, after playing only 38 matches in 8 years with Arsenal.

• Martinez is associated with the “Villans” with a contract that extends until 2027.