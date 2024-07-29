TV ratings, Paris 2024 Olympics: Martinenghi’s gold touches 19% on Rai2

The Olympics will give Rai2 prime time television on Sunday 28 July 2024. The races in the pool, including the feat of Nicholas Martinenghi – who, starting slowly from lane 7, conquered the highest step of the podium in the 100 breaststroke – were followed by a total of 2,793,000 viewers, equal to 18.9% share. There are peaks of share close to 25% and above 3 million 600 thousand viewers.



Channel 5 with ‘Family Secrets’ instead achieved 1,580,000 viewers and a share of 13.26% while ‘Mina Settembre’, on Rai1 obtained 1,529,000 viewers and an 11.6% share.

Staying on sports, Rai 2 has very high ratings in all time slots. Over 15 hours of broadcasting with double-digit figures: starting in the morning with Italy – Dominican Republic Women’s Volleyball (from 9.01 to 10.51) with a 24.5% share and 1,479,000 viewers; ‘Rowing’ live from 11.04 to 12.53, recorded a 19.9% ​​share and almost 2 million viewers (1,960,000) and the swimming competitions, proposed from 11.08 to 12.09, obtained an average of 24.4% share and 1,843,000 viewers.

“Yesterday I didn’t have the perfect race, but the race of my life”, the words of the Italian swimmer Nicolò Martinenghi at Casa Italia the day after the gold in the 100 breaststroke at the Paris 2024 Games, the first gold for the Italian Team. “I messed up. One thing I think about a lot is growing up with an idol, with his myth on TV and beating him in the Olympics, the most important race of all. And that is priceless”, added ‘Tete’ referring to Britain’s Adam Peaty, silver yesterday.

“Something magical happened, a piece of me that will remain in history”, added a radiant Martinenghi who won the first gold medal for Italy at the Paris 2024 Games. “Until I saw President Malagò I hadn’t realized, I didn’t know – confesses the swimmer from Varese. It made an impression on me, beyond the fact that it’s the first gold, I think that contributing to Italy was something fundamental. I’ve always done it in the races that brought me closer to these Olympics, I sell my skin every time I enter the water”.

Martinenghi’s victory came by the skin of a feather. “Very often the three hundredths penalize me, they always keep me on the lowest step of the podium. This time in the most important, most prestigious race, they honored me, they led me to win an Olympic gold by a hair’s breadth so I don’t know, it’s something inexplicable”, added Martinenghi who was corrected by his coach just before swimming the final. “My technique changes from day to day. Marco, my coach, changed the last things yesterday in the warm-up before the race, so 45 minutes before. I’m not a person who’s very attached to routines, so I love change even at the last second, I’m quite good at imagining information. So I’m not saying it was thanks to that”.

A race that consigns the Italian athlete to the legend of swimming and, in particular, of breaststroke 24 years after that of Domenico Fioravanti. “I heard Domenico and read his words, I thank him, after 24 years and I am 24, 24 is an important number, this is how the tradition of the blue frog is carried on. As a boy I loved basketball but then I chose swimming, but as I always say it is the frog that chooses the athlete and not the athlete who chooses the frog – added Martinenghi -. At least in my case it was. You start doing the first races, you start to earn the first results in that race. My passion for my sport, for my style is fueled by the result. If I don’t achieve the result I might even stop. Instead, continuing to achieve it, or at least having the goal of achieving it, keeps me alive”.

“The emotion of Martinenghi’s gold medal? Well, it’s the best moment of my life because it’s a sporting emotion, it’s unique, it’s unique in a person’s life, it’s not a given, it’s destined for a few, because I think that yesterday it was all a twist of fate, two cents, three people Adam Peaty we hugged each other, we started crying after the race, we started crying with the coach, she and I who were in the stands together in the coaches’ area, it’s an emotion that is indescribable, I don’t even know how to say it because you get goosebumps three centimeters high, you have the hug, the outburst of all these years of work, of all this fatigue, stress that you accumulate maybe even from the athlete that you carry on your shoulders, and that then you can finally throw out”. Niccolò Martinenghi’s coach, Marco Pedoja, said this to Adnkronos, on the gold medal won yesterday by the Italian breaststroker in the 100 meters at the Paris 2024 Games, the first gold for the Italian Team. “The Olympic gold means a lot, but that’s not the important thing, I like the emotion that will remain forever for him, for his mother, for his father, for his brother, for his sweetheart, for our families, all these people who have experienced this race in person, so that’s the beauty of it”, added Pedoja.

Martinenghi’s coach made corrections to him until the very end. “Yes, I corrected his arm attack because I showed him a comparison between how he swam two years ago and how he swam yesterday, and the day before, and the position of his head because in the breaststroke technically a centimeter can change everything. Did he change it? Yes, yes, he changed it. He was looking too much for depth instead of extension and depended on his head, on the position of his head, and he did it. Then he had to be as economical as possible in the first 50, to get to half a body length from the American Fink, he did it, and on the return he did what he had to. I told him before the race, ‘you are stronger today, that is, there is no way, you are stronger’ because Peaty is a lion but he is now retiring, you have always beaten the two Dutchmen, they are afraid of you, the two Germans were the lateral outsiders, good, one came in fourth, what do you have to say to them, nothing more. The only one was the American, the Chinese, let’s say semi-clean, returns to being a normal person, I had already seen him in these days, how he swam, how he behaved, how he was in the race in the various rounds, and it was clear from a kilometer away that he was not the same person seen in October, because then one cannot evolve and devolve in such a short time, and therefore you are stronger, period”.

“Did he save himself with the seventh time to enter the final? No, no, he didn’t hold back, he wasn’t swimming as he should have. I just corrected him a little and I changed everything”, concluded Martinenghi’s coach.







