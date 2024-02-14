Swimming: 2024 World Championships, Martinenghi silver in the 50m breaststroke

Another silver medal for Italy at the World Swimming Championships in Doha. After that of Razzetti came that of Nicolò Martinenghi in the 50 meter breaststroke. The Italian finished with a time of 26.39 behind Australian Sam Williamson with 26.32. Bronze to the American Nic Fink in 26.49. The British Adam Peaty is only fourth while the other Italian Simone Cerasuolo finishes in sixth position.

Swimming: World Championships 2024, Razzetti silver in the 200 dolphin

The Italian Alberto Razzetti won a historic silver medal in the men's 200 meters dolphin at the swimming world championships in Doha. It is the first podium for Italy in this discipline in a world championship. Razzetti finished in 1:54.65, behind the Japanese Tomoru Honda, gold with a time of 1:53.88. Bronze went to Austrian Martin Espernberger in 1:55.16.

Swimming: World Championships, Paltrinieri bronze in the 800 freestyle

Gregorio Paltrinieri won the bronze medal in the 800 meters freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Doha with a time of 7:42.98. The Italian, who was in the lead until the penultimate pool, was overtaken in the final by the Irishman Daniel Wiffen, gold in 7:40.94, and the Australian Elijah Winnington, silver in 7:42.95. For Paltrinieri it is the ninth podium in the world championship in his career. The other Italian Luca De Tullio finished in seventh position.

Swimming: Paltrinieri, 'shame about 2nd place, today I was looking for real emotions'

“It's a shame, because I was close to second place. Then it doesn't make much difference to be second or third, I had seen that Winnington was climbing strongly. I was a bit 'dead' at the bottom, I struggled in the last 100 , and I missed finishing but it was a good race.” Thus Gregorio Paltrinieri spoke to Rai Sport after winning the bronze medal in the 800 meters freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Doha. “I don't look too much at medals or medals no, I'm looking for real emotions, when I do races like this I get excited as if it were the first time. Once upon a time I would have been worse off, now I just want to experience that sensation. I feel I'm truly alive when I start like this, there's a lot more up for grabs. Something triggers inside me that's beautiful and that I try to rediscover race after race. Today I was looking for a good feeling and a good emotion”, concluded Paltrinieri.