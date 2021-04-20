Dani Ceballos is experiencing a season of lights and shadows at Arsenal. The player, on loan from Real Madrid, has found himself in recent days with a problem within the London club’s squad. The Sevillian does not understand himself on the grass with Gabriel Martinelli. So much so that the English press has echoed this situation. On Sunday, in the match against Fulham that ended in a draw (1-1), the Spaniard recriminated the young Brazilian for several actions.

“Visibly furious, the Real Madrid loan spread his frustration with his arms and yelled” Gabi, Gabi “questioning why the Brazilian He hadn’t given her the ball to score a much easier chance. It could be argued that this was just one example of the type of center-forward game that separates Martinelli from the other talents in his age group. Forwards are selfish in their desire to score goals and generally do not apologize for it“he writes in his article Football London.

Within minutes of the clash, Martinelli opted for personal action rather than passing the ball to Ceballos, who was completely alone at the penalty spot. At 19, Martinelli is being one of Arteta’s alternatives to injuries. He has been a starter for four consecutive games. The technician trusts him. “I want a long race with him, not just a short one and now he’s in a better place, “he admitted before this weekend’s crash. Martinelli’s emergence could put Ceballos aside.

