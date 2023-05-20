The group that works very hard, but to go slowly the slower you have to put your foot down. Geraint Thomas, in the pink jersey, who lines up his Ineos in the lead to pull the brakes. Objective: to lose the primacy. This is confirmed by Matteo Tosatto, their diesse, live on Rai microphones. So the escape goes and that arrives with more than 21 minutes of advantage. “An intelligent move”, judges Alessandro Petacchi. Will it be like this? We asked the most successful and most experienced of the Italian sports directors, Giuseppe Martinelli.